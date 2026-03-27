Adams County Chamber announces Edge of Excellence nominees

News Release

The Adams County Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the nominees for the 2026 Edge of Excellence Awards, an annual tradition celebrating the visionaries, builders, and servants who define the spirit of our community. This year’s event, themed “Homemade in the Heartland: Celebrating America’s 250th,” will take place on April 30 at McCoy’s at Poplar Flat. The evening promises to be a powerful tribute to the local leaders who understand that a thriving county is built on a foundation of hard work, integrity, and a commitment to serving others.

Regarding the ceremony’s recent rebranding, Business Coordinator Randi McFarland-Franklin noted that the new name reflects a higher standard for the county. “We chose the name ‘Edge of Excellence’ because we want to encourage our leaders and businesses to always thrive for excellence in every aspect of their service,” McFarland-Franklin said. “This event is a call to keep pushing our community forward.” Chamber Chair Jason Francis added, “The talent represented in this list of nominees is truly remarkable. We plan to have fun and celebrate not only the talent of our county but the history that shapes it, ensuring these contributions are recognized as part of our collective legacy.”

In addition to this year’s program, the Chamber is announcing the creation of the Dan Ferguson Leader of the Year Award. This new honor, debuting at the April 30 ceremony, is named for Daniel Ferguson, a cherished past President of the Adams County Chamber of Commerce. “Daniel was more than just a leader; he was a visionary whose dedication served as the heartbeat of the reestablished Chamber. His leadership inspired growth, collaboration, and a spirit of unity that will be felt for generations.” said Francis. “Beyond his professional achievements, Daniel’s personal faith shone brightly; in his final moments, he shared a powerful message of salvation and the love of Jesus Christ, leaving a legacy of hope and faith that transcends his work.”

The 2026 nominations highlight the diverse talent and dedication found across Adams County. Contending for the Nonprofit of the Year are the Adams County Community Foundation, FRS Transportation, Adams Brown Community Action Partnership, and the GRIT Project.

The inaugural Dan Ferguson Leader of the Year Award features nominees Mary Jane Campbell (Campbell’s Consulting), Haley Jo Davis (ACRMC Family Medicine), Dan Wickerham (Adams Brown Community Action Partnership), and Curtis Anderson.

The Entrepreneur of the Year category recognizes Chris Brown (Peebles Monument Company), Cory Kuttler (Close-Up), Brooklyn Young (Lace & Grace Boutique), and Taylor Price (Taylor Rae Esthetics), while the Business of the Year nominees include Sunset Bowl, Peebles Monument Company, C103 Country, and Lace and Grace Boutique.

Recognizing the physical pride and educational future of the region, the Beautification of the Year nominees include the Adams County Welcome Center, The River Barn, Erwin Farms, and Local Jack’s. Furthermore, the Educator of the Year Award honors those shaping the next generation, with nominees Caroline Grooms-Lowe (Manchester Local), Josey Scott (West Union High School), Tim Davis (Manchester High School), and Kimberly Skaggs (Manchester Elementary) recognized for their tireless dedication to fostering resilience and curiosity in their students.

The public is invited to join in this celebration of excellence, which promises exceptional value for all who attend. Attendees will enjoy a catered meal provided by JC’s on the River, and in a unique show of appreciation for local support, every guest will walk away with a gift valued between $50 and $60—an amount higher than the price of the ticket—sourced from local businesses. Tickets are available now at $40 for Chamber members and $45 for non-members, with sponsorship opportunities also available. To purchase tickets or for more information, please contact the Chamber at (937) 217-7596.