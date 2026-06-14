Peebles native launches accounting firm in California

Staff FReport

A Peebles native has built a career across the country and now provides trusted financial expertise to small businesses.

Christopher Newman, MBA, founder of Newman Bookkeeping & Accounting, LLC, has launched his accounting firm based in Fontana, California. Originally from Peebles, Newman brings more than a decade of experience in accounting and financial operations and is committed to delivering clarity in financial reporting and confidence in business decision-making.

Growing up in Ohio, Newman was active in his local church, where his formative years unfolded amid leadership transitions and a church environment marked by uncertainty, competing perspectives, and shifting dynamics. These experiences strengthened his resilience, humility, and judgment—shaping his character and reinforcing a commitment to perseverance and principled growth.

Although he later earned his Ohio Resident Educator License – Business Education (Grades 6–12), along with a State of Ohio Department of Education School Business Manager License, the opportunity to serve as a high school Business Education teacher within his local school district did not materialize. As a graduate of Peebles High School, Newman had ultimately intended to return to his alma mater, where his academic and leadership foundation first took shape. This experience ultimately redirected Newman toward a career in accounting and business—one that has remained with him, continuing to shape his perspective. Grounded in the enduring truth of 2 Corinthians 4:8–9, these experiences reinforced his commitment to perseverance, merit, and continued forward progress despite adversity.

Newman completed his undergraduate studies in business administration with a focus in accounting at Shawnee State University before earning his MBA in Accounting from Azusa Pacific University. He also completed additional academic training in education and school business administration through the University of Rio Grande and the University of Dayton. His academic and professional background reflects a long-standing commitment to business, leadership, and service.

With experience in both the public and private sectors, Newman founded his firm, Newman Bookkeeping & Accounting, LLC, to provide reliable, accurate, and timely financial support, allowing business owners to focus on growth without the burden of managing their books.

Newman Bookkeeping & Accounting, LLC provides a comprehensive range of accounting services, including financial reporting and analysis, accounts receivable and payable management, payroll processing, and sales tax compliance and filing. The firm also supports

system optimization through QuickBooks Online and delivers structured, decision-ready financial reporting for service-based businesses, contractors, consultants, and licensed professionals. Newman is an Advanced Certified QuickBooks Online ProAdvisor, further strengthening the firm’s expertise in financial systems and reporting.

While headquartered in Southern California, the firm operates using secure cloud-based technology, allowing it to support clients both locally and across the United States.

“Growing up in Ohio instilled in me the value of hard work, integrity, and community,” Newman said. “Those experiences shaped my belief that opportunities should be earned through merit, discipline, and accountability—not through partiality, influence, or ingratiation. Even though I now live in California, those principles continue to guide how I serve my clients every day.”

Newman resides in Rancho Cucamonga, California, with his wife Larini and their two sons, Paul and Luke, but remains proud of his Ohio roots and the community that helped shape his character. He previously served as a member of the Peebles Village Council and is a graduate of Peebles High School, where he was a member of the men’s basketball team during his freshman, sophomore, and junior years. For more information, visit www.newmanaccountingadvisors.com