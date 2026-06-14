Senior Profile- Hyalee Shields, Peebles High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Hyalee Shields

SCHOOL:

Peebles High School

PARENTS:

Jody Shields

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Soccer, Softball, Track

FAVORITE SPORT:

Soccer

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Playing on a team

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Side stitches

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

My Shot Put PR of 30’10” or blocking the PK against North Adams my junior year

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Gorillaz

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Germany

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Howl’s Moving Castle”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Haikyuu!!

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Reading

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Mi Camino Real

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Rhea Ripley

FUTURE PLANS:

Go to college to be a Neonatal Nurse Practitioner