Senior Profile- Hyalee Shields, Peebles High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Hyalee Shields
SCHOOL:
Peebles High School
PARENTS:
Jody Shields
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Soccer, Softball, Track
FAVORITE SPORT:
Soccer
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Playing on a team
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Side stitches
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
My Shot Put PR of 30’10” or blocking the PK against North Adams my junior year
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Gorillaz
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Germany
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Howl’s Moving Castle”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Haikyuu!!
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Math
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Reading
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Mi Camino Real
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Rhea Ripley
FUTURE PLANS:
Go to college to be a Neonatal Nurse Practitioner
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