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Registration open for the 2026 Kids Career Encounter

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News Release

Registration is officially open for the 2026 Kids Career Encounter, coming up on June 23 and 24 at Southern State’s Central Campus in Hillsboro.

This hands-on program is designed specifically for students entering fourth through eighth grades, giving them a fun, interactive way to explore future career paths. Each 90-minute session connects real-world career fields with engaging activities related to Southern State’s academic programs.

Event Details

When: Tuesday, June 23, Wednesday, June 24

Where: Southern State Community College | Central Campus (100 Hobart Dr, Hillsboro, OH 45133)

Cost: $25 per individual session or $50 for a full day

Perk: Lunch is provided for students who register to attend all day

Career Sessions Available

Students can pick and choose from a fantastic lineup of eight different career paths across the two days:

• Tuesday, June 23: Biology, Math, Business, and Leadership & Improv

• Wednesday, June 24: Health Sciences/Nursing, Computer Science, Social Services, and Mental Health

From stepping into the role of an adult managing a household budget in the Business session, to building a take-home first aid kit in Nursing, or diving into basic programming and robotics in Computer Science, there is something to spark every child’s curiosity.

How to Register

Sign-in begins at 8:30 a.m. for morning sessions and 12:30 p.m. for afternoon sessions.To reserve a spot for your child or grandchild, reach out to Amanda Lewis at [email protected] (800-628-7722, x3520).

For general questions about the program, you can contact Lisa Hord, Strategic Project Support Specialist, at [email protected] or 800-628-7722, x3513.

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