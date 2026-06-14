Registration open for the 2026 Kids Career Encounter

News Release

Registration is officially open for the 2026 Kids Career Encounter, coming up on June 23 and 24 at Southern State’s Central Campus in Hillsboro.

This hands-on program is designed specifically for students entering fourth through eighth grades, giving them a fun, interactive way to explore future career paths. Each 90-minute session connects real-world career fields with engaging activities related to Southern State’s academic programs.

Event Details

When: Tuesday, June 23, Wednesday, June 24

Where: Southern State Community College | Central Campus (100 Hobart Dr, Hillsboro, OH 45133)

Cost: $25 per individual session or $50 for a full day

Perk: Lunch is provided for students who register to attend all day

Career Sessions Available

Students can pick and choose from a fantastic lineup of eight different career paths across the two days:

• Tuesday, June 23: Biology, Math, Business, and Leadership & Improv

• Wednesday, June 24: Health Sciences/Nursing, Computer Science, Social Services, and Mental Health

From stepping into the role of an adult managing a household budget in the Business session, to building a take-home first aid kit in Nursing, or diving into basic programming and robotics in Computer Science, there is something to spark every child’s curiosity.

How to Register

Sign-in begins at 8:30 a.m. for morning sessions and 12:30 p.m. for afternoon sessions.To reserve a spot for your child or grandchild, reach out to Amanda Lewis at [email protected] (800-628-7722, x3520).

For general questions about the program, you can contact Lisa Hord, Strategic Project Support Specialist, at [email protected] or 800-628-7722, x3513.