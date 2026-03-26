Child death case nears resolution as Moser pleads guilty, Hawkins set for plea hearing

By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

A high-profile Adams County child death case moved closer to resolution this month as one defendant entered a guilty plea carrying a jointly recommended prison sentence and a second defendant signaled an intent to do the same.

Brian Moser pleaded guilty on March 3 in the Adams County Court of Common Pleas to one count of involuntary manslaughter, a felony of the first degree, and two counts of endangering children, both felonies of the third degree. The charges stem from the 2025 death of a two-year-old girl, a case that initially resulted in murder charges against both Moser and co-defendant Tien Hawkins.

The plea marks a significant turning point in a case that drew widespread attention across Adams County following the arrests in June 2025. At that time, authorities announced that both defendants were facing serious felony charges in connection with the child’s death, prompting concern and scrutiny from the local community.

As part of the plea agreement, multiple counts in the original indictment against Moser were dismissed with prejudice, including the murder charge. In exchange, Moser agreed to plead guilty to the reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter along with two counts of child endangering. A dismissal with prejudice means those charges cannot be refiled.

Court documents show that both the prosecution and defense jointly recommended a prison sentence totaling between 15 and 20 years. The agreement calls for a 10-year sentence on the involuntary manslaughter charge under Ohio’s Reagan Tokes sentencing structure, which allows for an indefinite sentence. Under that system, a minimum term is imposed along with a potential maximum term that can extend the sentence by up to 50 percent, meaning the 10-year term could extend to as much as 15 years.

In addition to the involuntary manslaughter count, Moser agreed to serve consecutive sentences of 30 months on each of the two child endangering charges. Those terms, if imposed as recommended, would be served one after the other rather than concurrently, bringing the total recommended sentence to a range of 15 to 20 years in prison.

Moser’s sentencing was held March 24 in Adams County Common Pleas Court following completion of a pre-sentence investigation conducted by the probation department. The court is not required to follow the jointly recommended sentence, but under Ohio law, a sentence that is jointly recommended and falls within the statutory guidelines is generally not subject to appeal if it is imposed by the judge.

The plea agreement also places the case into a different procedural posture than a trial. By entering a guilty plea, Moser waived his right to a jury trial, his right to confront witnesses, and the requirement that the state prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt at trial. Instead, the case moves directly to sentencing, where the court determines the appropriate punishment within the framework of the agreement and applicable law.

The case against Hawkins is also moving toward a potential resolution. According to a court filing, defense counsel for Hawkins has advised the court that she intends to enter a change of plea. As a result, the previously scheduled trial in her case has been vacated.

A change of plea hearing for Hawkins has been set for May 8 at noon in Adams County Common Pleas Court. The court has also scheduled a sentencing hearing for June 17 at noon, indicating that a plea agreement may be forthcoming if the change of plea is accepted by the court.

While the filing does not outline the specific terms of any potential plea agreement for Hawkins, the scheduling of both a plea hearing and a sentencing date suggests that negotiations between the defense and prosecution have progressed significantly. If Hawkins enters a guilty plea as expected, her case would also conclude without proceeding to trial.

The court filing further notes that speedy trial requirements have been tolled while the case is pending resolution. Tolling pauses the statutory timeline that typically governs how quickly a criminal case must proceed to trial, allowing additional time for plea negotiations and related proceedings.

The case has remained a focus of public attention in Adams County due to the age of the victim and the severity of the original allegations. Beyond initial statements and court filings, authorities have released limited information about the circumstances surrounding the child’s death, and many details have not been publicly discussed in open court.

With Moser’s plea entered and Hawkins now expected to follow a similar path, the case appears to be transitioning from a potential jury trial to final resolution through negotiated agreements. The outcome of Moser’s sentencing and Hawkins’ upcoming plea hearing will ultimately determine how the case is concluded in the Adams County court system.