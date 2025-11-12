n 2024, Adams County Children Services served approximately 236 children and 214 families . These children were either in the agency’s custody and placed with kin or in foster care, or children placed with kin who have custody.

During this upcoming holiday season, Childrens Service is asking for monetary donations for Christmas. Every donation received helps a child who deserves to have a Christmas. If there are any donations left over, they will go towards Easter, birthdays, summer camps, sports, school dances, school trips, and more.

Please make check out to Adams County Children Services Foundation, and mail to ACCS Foundation, 300 N. Wilson Drive, West Union, Ohio, 45693. Your contributions are tax deductible. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!