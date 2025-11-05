By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

For Staff Sergeant Jimmie D. Stamper II, the call to serve his country was something that had been instilled in him long before he ever wore the Air Force uniform. Growing up in a proud military family, he says he always knew he would one day follow the same path of duty and discipline that shaped his father, a Marine veteran. That early inspiration, guided by the example set by his parents, Jim and Jenny Stamper, became the foundation of a career that has taken him across the country and around the world in service to the United States.

Stamper enlisted in the United States Air Force in 2016, beginning his journey as an Airman First Class working as an Administrative Specialist. Today, he serves as a Non-Commissioned Officer, continuing in that same specialty but with greater responsibility and leadership. Over the past nine years, his service has taken him to bases in Texas, Mississippi, Illinois, Montana, and North Carolina. His assignments and deployments have spanned continents, including time spent in Qatar, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia as part of Operation Enduring Freedom.

Throughout his career, Stamper has built a record that reflects both dedication and achievement. His honors include an Air and Space Commendation Medal, three Air and Space Achievement Medals, a Meritorious Unit Award, an Air and Space Outstanding Unit Award, two Air Force Good Conduct Medals, a National Defense Service Medal, and a Global War on Terrorism Service Medal. He has also earned several ribbons recognizing his overseas service, professional education, and longevity in the Air Force. Yet for Stamper, the most meaningful rewards are not found in the medals and citations but in the experiences that shaped him and the people he served beside.

