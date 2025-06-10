Font row, from left, Brooklynn Humphrey, Trinity Edenfield, Megan Black, Teauna Swayne, Lydia Longenecker, Melinda Newman, Mikayla Simpsonand Marissa Coder; Back row, from left Morgan Fancher, Elmer Schrock, Michelle Mahaffey, Sierra Benney, Gwen Furtwengler, Hallie Salisbury, Shelby Fist, Emily Watson, Nene Pare, Mallory Warrington, Amanda Winkler, Daniel Beard, Erin McCoppin, Skylar Seaman, Bethany Shanks, Kylee Walters and Chloe Deck. Students not pictured include Courtney Colley, Krista Seaman and Kelsie Shideler.

News Release

Southern State’s second-semester nursing students, who completed their standardized Fundamentals Exam, and final-semester nursing students, who completed their standardized Pharmacology Exam, earned exceptional test scores, significantly surpassing the national average for both groups.

These outstanding results reflect the students’ firm grasp of core competencies, particularly in clinical judgment, nursing skills, clinical documentation, and professionalism—areas critical to delivering safe and effective patient care.

The College’s diverse student cohort, representing multiple surrounding counties, is gaining valuable experience across various patient care settings while preparing them to serve in rural and urban communities with skill and compassion. This achievement reflects the students’ dedication and the strength of Southern State’s nursing program.

Continuing its commitment to provide accessible, affordable, high-quality education, Southern State is preparing the next generation of healthcare professionals and remains diligent in preparing compassionate, confident, and competent nurses ready to meet the demands of today’s healthcare environment.

For more information about the Nursing Program at Southern State, please visit www.sscc.edu or contact Betty Cole, Health Science Navigator, at (937) 393.3431, Ext. 2640.

ADN applications are being accepted through June 2025. LPN applications will be accepted from July to September 2025.

Southern State’s Fall Semester begins August 25. Registration is underway.