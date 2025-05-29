By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

After 43 years of inspiring young minds through music, Nancy Schneider, a longtime educator in the Adams County/Ohio Valley School District, is stepping away from the classroom. Her impact, however, will continue to resonate through generations of students who remember her not only as a teacher but as a mentor, a musician, and a joyful presence in their formative years.

Nancy Schneider’s journey as a music teacher began in 1982, and although her name is now most closely associated with West Union Elementary, her career spanned a variety of schools across the district.

“The first five years, from 1982 to 1987, I was at Blue Creek—Jefferson Elementary. Part of the building is still there, but the school is gone,” Schneider explained. “During those first few years, I traveled between schools—three days a week at Blue Creek, two days at Franklin Elementary in Locust Grove, and one half-day a week at Sinking Spring Elementary.”

She later spent four years at Cedar Mills, a very small school where she taught first through third grade. “Each grade had one classroom. It was tiny,” she recalled.

Following some school consolidations, Schneider settled into a more stable assignment at Blue Creek before moving on to teach at North Adams. “I wanted to try high school. Up until then, I had only taught up to eighth grade. So I transferred to North Adams Junior High and High School.”

In 1991, after becoming a mother, she opted to reduce her commute and move closer to home. “I had my son and didn’t want to travel even 15 minutes each way. That was a half-hour I’d lose with him. So I moved to West Union, and I’ve been there ever since.”

At West Union, she found her sweet spot. “When the new building opened in 2009, I decided I just wanted to teach elementary. They were always my favorite. Little kids are happy, excited to be there—they just make your day.”

Schneider’s talents extended beyond the classroom. An accomplished pianist, she played for a wide array of events. “I played for everything—All-County Festival, concerts, musicals, and even at my church. I’ve been playing piano since I was eight, and it’s always been my forte. It came naturally.”

She also served for over three decades as a pianist at her local Methodist church. “I’ve played there for about 34 years. Not every Sunday, but most. Unless I’m out of town, I’m there.”

Asked about her favorite memory, Schneider found it difficult to narrow it down. “It’s hard to pick just one thing. But the best feeling is when former students come back to visit. They stop in during spring break, come to our plays, and continue to support us. That means everything.”

Her own children even passed through her classroom. “I had my son for one year in sixth grade before we both moved on—he went to junior high, and I moved to elementary. My daughter I had for four years, from second through fifth grade. I didn’t have them every day like regular teachers—maybe once or twice a week—which made it easier. It never felt like too much.”

Her decision to retire was inspired by something joyful, the arrival of her first grandchild. “That was my goal. We could’ve retired years ago, but I didn’t want to stop teaching. When the opportunity came to be rehired after retirement, I said yes. I love the kids. I love singing with them.”

Even in retirement, she plans to stay involved. “I’ll still help with concerts and musicals. I’m calling myself the ‘day grandma.’ My daughter and son-in-law are both teachers, so I watch the baby until they get home. Then I still have part of my day left for other things.”

Schneider is proud of her daughter and son-in-law for choosing education—and believes she played a role in their paths. “They grew up going to school events with us, even when they were babies. My daughter started in communications in college, then switched to education. Our son-in-law’s mom is also a teacher, and she had both of us as teachers. So yes, we had some influence.”

Her son, meanwhile, took a different route. “He’s in the golf world, which is great too.”

Looking back, Schneider acknowledges the changes in education over four decades. “Teaching today is very different from when I started. The family unit has changed. Parental involvement makes a huge difference, and unfortunately, I see less of it now. There are things allowed today that I never would’ve allowed. That bothers me.”

Still, she remains optimistic about the future. “The district gave me my career. I originally thought I’d stay in Cleveland because my parents were there. But we ended up here, and I’ve always felt it was meant to be. My grandchildren will go to school here, and I believe they’ll do well.”

As Nancy Schneider closes the chapter on an extraordinary teaching career, her legacy remains as rich as the melodies she shared with generations of children. She may be leaving the classroom, but her music—and her influence—will continue to echo in Adams County for years to come.