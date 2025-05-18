SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Haylee Hedrick

SCHOOL:

Adams County Christian

PARENTS:

Steve and Amy Hedrick

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Volleyball, Soccer, Cheerleading

FAVORITE SPORT:

Volleyball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Getting to learn new things with a great team

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Losing

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Hitting the volleyball with my head and getting the point

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Jessie Murph

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Brazil

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

None

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

None

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Painting and riding horses

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Applebee’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

No one

FUTURE PLANS:

Go to college to study Psychology