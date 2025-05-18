SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Haylee Hedrick
SCHOOL:
Adams County Christian
PARENTS:
Steve and Amy Hedrick
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Volleyball, Soccer, Cheerleading
FAVORITE SPORT:
Volleyball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Getting to learn new things with a great team
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Hitting the volleyball with my head and getting the point
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Jessie Murph
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Brazil
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
None
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
None
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Math
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Painting and riding horses
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Applebee’s
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
No one
FUTURE PLANS:
Go to college to study Psychology