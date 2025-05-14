Submitted News

The Ohio Valley Career and Technical Center (OVCTC) proudly celebrated National SkillsUSA Signing Day on May 5, honoring the achievements and future commitments of students entering the workforce, apprenticeships, and advanced training opportunities. The event recognized the hard work and dedication of students preparing to take their next step beyond the classroom—and highlighted the power of career and technical education in shaping strong futures.

The celebration wouldn’t have been possible without the tireless efforts and support of Mrs. Amy Hoop, Mr. Todd Mitchell, and Mr. Brent Harper, who were instrumental in organizing and leading the event. Their commitment to OVCTC’s mission and to its students continues to create meaningful connections between education and industry.

Special thanks also go to GoodGuysTV, who captured and celebrated the spirit of the day, and to all of the local industry partners who took the time to attend and support our students. Their presence underscored the value they see in the next generation of skilled professionals and their willingness to invest in those who will shape the future of the workforce.

SkillsUSA Signing Day mirrors the excitement and recognition of athletic signings, giving career and technical education students the same celebration as they commit to employers, apprenticeships, and technical schools. OVCTC is proud to participate in this national movement, affirming the dignity and importance of skilled trades and technical careers.

The OVCTC is grateful for the collaborative effort it takes to make this day a success each year—and even more thankful for the bright future their students are building with the help of strong mentors and supportive partners.

For more information on the programs and partnerships at OVCTC, or to learn how your business can support student success, please contact the school directly.