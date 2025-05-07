Freshman Evans no-hits West Union, Raines blanks Fayetteville

North Adams second baseman Cash Hupp makes a throw to first base in the win over West Union, where Hupp went 2 for 3 and drove in a pair. (Photo by Tim Daulton)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Wins have been difficult to come by this spring for Coach Brady Johnson and his North Adams Green Devils baseball squad, but maybe last week will be the momentum for turning things around. After and early week loss to Whiteoak, the Green Devils bounced back big, getting back-to-back shutout wins, 17-0 over West Union and 4-0 over Fayetteville, both Southern Hills Athletic Conference victories. North Adams got outstanding pitching performances in both wins, freshman Trace Evans firing a five-inning no-hitter in the win over West Union and sophomore Carsyn Raines tossing a complete game five-hit shutout against Fayetteville.

The Green Devils hosted West Union on April 30 and made quick work of the visiting Dragons. With Evans dominating from the mound, North Adams scored in all of their at-bats, two in the first, six in the second, six in the third and three in the fourth.

Evans only allowed four base runners, three walks and a fielding error, in throwing his first high school no-hitter and picking up his first win of the season against two losses.

At the plate, the Devils’ offense produced 16 hits off West Union pitchers Jacob Day and Jase Morgan, led by a 3 for 4 performance by senior Connor Young and a 3 for 3 day from Evans to back up his no-hit pitching. North Adams got two hits each from Carson Osborne, Cash Hupp, Hunton Shiveley and Colin Tolle, with Osborne knocking in three runs as the Devils claimed their second win of the season.

Two days later, the Devils were back on their home field, hosting the Fayetteville Rockets in conference play. Pitching and defense were again the story of the day with Raines pitching the shutout and his defense committing just one error.

The home team got on the board in the bottom of the first with the only run they needed when Raines drew a two-out walk and later raced home on a wild pitch by Fayetteville’s A.J. Roy. The score stayed at 1-0 North Adams until the Devils came to bat in the bottom of the fourth. After reaching on a fielder’s choice, Cash Hupp scored later in the inning on an error and a Kaleb Eldridge single brought home Connor Young giving the Devils some important insurance and a 3-0 advantage.

After Raines set down the Rockets in order in the top of the fifth, the Devils added one more in the bottom half when Evans singled with one out and later came home on a wild pitch. The four-run lead was more than enough for Raines as he worked out of a two on, two out jam in the sixth and then worked around a walk in the seventh to sew up a second consecutive win for the Devils.

The Devils were gifted three unearned runs by the Rockets’ defense while Raines scattered five hits over seven strong innings, striking out just one Fayetteville hitter, an indication that the North Adams defense was flawless.

“As far as the two wins in a row, it was good for the guys to put everything together,” said Coach Johnson. “I believe that the win against West Union provided a lot of confidence that was much needed. Against Fayetteville, defensively and pitching wise it was the best game we had played all year. Carysn did everything we asked of him, go out there and throw strikes and trust your fielders. Moving forward, I believe that we are gaining momentum at the right time. We still have many tough games ahead of us but we just need to take it one game at a time.”

The now 3-8 Green Devils were scheduled to host Peebles on Tuesday, May 6, travel to Lucasville Valley on May 7 and Lynchburg on May 8, then be at West Union for that rematch on Friday, May 9.

West Union

000 00 —0

North Adams

266 3x —17

W. Union Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Abbott 0-0-0-0, Barnett 2-0-0-0, Davis 2-0-0-0, Day 2-0-0-0. Dryden 3-0-0-0, Morgan 1-0-0-0, Ferguson 2-0-0-0, Adams 2-0-0-0, Team 16-0-0-0.

N. Adams Hitting (AB-R-H_RBI): Tolle 4-3-2-2, Evans 3-3-3-2, Krchmar 0-1-0-0, Raines 2-3-1-2, Hupp 3-2-2-2, Maddox 1-0-0-1, Young 4-2-3-2, Osborne 4-0-2-3, Eldridge 4-0-1-0, Roush 2-1-0-0, Bissantz 1-0-0-0, Shiveley 3-2-2-1, Team 31-17-16-15.

Extra-Base Hits: Evans 2B (2), Shiveley 2B, Hupp 2B

W. Union Pitching:

Day (L)- 2.1 IP, 11 H, 13 R, 9 ER, 2 K, 66 pitches

Morgan- 1.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 3 K, 48 pitches

N. Adams Pitching:

Evans (W)- 5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 9 K, 86 pitches