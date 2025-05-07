By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

In a heartfelt evening that blended gratitude, pride and inspiration, the Adams County Community Foundation (ACCFO) hosted its inaugural Scholarship Recognition Dinner on Monday, April 28 at the Winchester Church of Christ in Christian Union (W3CU) church gymnasium. The event marked a major milestone for the young foundation, as it celebrated the achievements of local students and the generosity of the community that makes these scholarships possible.

Founded in 2019, the Adams County Community Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity with a mission to improve the quality of life in Adams County through philanthropy. The organization is guided by a board of volunteer directors who steward donated assets responsibly, support private giving for public good, and invest in long-term solutions to local needs. Over the last six years, the Foundation has awarded 43 community grants and 133 scholarships to support college, trade school and workforce development goals for Adams County residents.

ACCFO Vice President Paul Worley said afterward, “We got the opportunity to honor our best and brightest here in Adams County. We couldn’t be more proud of their achievements — and more importantly, of the work they’ll go on to do and the impact they’ll bring back to our community.”

The dinner, catered by The Scioto Ribber and generously sponsored by First State Bank, featured opening remarks by board member Mike Pell. Following dinner, ACCFO President Linda Stepp led the recognition of scholarship recipients while Worley presented certificates to each honoree.

The Adams County Community Foundation owes part of its rapid development to its partnership with the well-established Scioto Foundation, which has served as a mentor and administrative backbone since ACCFO’s creation.

