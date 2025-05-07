By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

Adams County residents gathered in unity on Thursday, May 2, to observe the National Day of Prayer, joining millions across the nation in seeking divine guidance and strength for their communities and country. Despite rain in the forecast, which prompted a last-minute venue change from the courthouse square to the West Union Church of Christ, spirits remained high as people came together to participate in a long-standing tradition of reflection, prayer, and hope.

The annual observance, held on the first Thursday of May, is part of a national movement that began formally in 1952, when President Harry S. Truman signed a bill initiated by Hilton Hotels founder Conrad Hilton and Senator Frank Carlson of Kansas, calling for a day of prayer across the United States. In 1988, under the leadership of Vonette Bright of the National Prayer Committee and with the support of Senator Strom Thurmond and Congressman Tony Hall, the law was amended and signed by President Ronald Reagan to designate the first Thursday in May as the official day for the observance each year.

This year’s Adams County event featured keynote speaker Ohio State Senator Dr. Terry Johnson, whose presence underscored the significance of civic leadership grounded in faith. Ohio State Representative Justin Pizzulli was also in attendance, further affirming the role of public service in fostering spiritual and moral values in the community.

The gathering drew a diverse group of participants including pastors, local officials, church members, and residents from across the county. Though the courthouse square has traditionally served as the venue for the event, the shift to the West Union Church of Christ provided a warm and welcoming indoor setting, allowing the service to continue uninterrupted by the weather. Those present joined in prayer not only for their local communities, but also for state and national leaders, schools, military personnel, first responders, and families.

