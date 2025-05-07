By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

For the Manchester Greyhounds baseball team, they were just the latest victims, the latest victims of the 2025 Southern Hills Athletic Conference juggernaut known as the Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs. The Mustangs have been totally dominant in the SHAC this spring, standing 9-0 in the conference at press time and amazingly, outscoring their conference opponents by a combined score of 107-1. They have the leading hitter in the conference, the top two pitchers in the conference, the conference leader in home runs and runs batted in, and they hosted the Greyhounds on April 30 and added another shutout to there scrolls, 10-0 in five.

The Hounds sent senior Leland Horner to the mound to try and slow down the Mustang machine and he did, for two innings, allowing one in the first on a bases loaded walk and blanking Lynchburg in the second. That all fell apart in the bottom of the third when the Mustangs exploded for six runs, driving Horner from the hill in favor of reliever Bryce Young. The home team used three walks, a hit batter and four singles to stretch their advantage to 7-0.

The only hit the Greyhounds managed off of Lynchburg hurler Braedon West, who tossed all five innings and struck out 10 Manchester hitters. The Mustangs got their final three runs off of Young in the bottom of the fourth, putting them in position to enforce the mercy rule in the top of the fifth.

