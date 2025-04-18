By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The athletic programs at Shawnee State University have plucked yet another athlete from the Adams County ranks as North Adams senior Caleb DeAtley signed his letter of intent to become a part of the men’s track and field program at SSU. The signing was made official in a ceremony held in the NAHS gymnasium on April 2 with family and friends present.

DeAtley has been a three-sport athlete (track, golf, basketball) at North Adams and has especially excelled in track and field, where he is the three-time Southern Athletic Conference defending champion in the discus throw and will be looking to make it a rare four-year sweep later this spring.

“My Mom went to Shawnee State so that made it one of the schools that I already had on my mind,” said DeAtley at the signing ceremony. “I reached out to the coach and we started talking and he had a lot of interest so we did a campus visit and that is where I decided I wanted to go. I expect to be doing the shot put and discus at Shawnee but I’m open to anything new.”

“I think while I was here at North Adams I learned to be very coachable and multiple different coaches have taught me how to listen and understand what they’re saying and then just the work ethic I’ve learned will just help me in life in general. I’d like to break the school record in the discus this spring and I’d also like to win it in the SHAC for the fourth time. Another goal is to maybe make it to state if I can after getting to regionals last year.”

North Adams boys track coach Jeff Raines weighed in on DeAtley’s move to the next level.

“Caleb is the first college signee that I have had since I started coaching,” said Raines. “So it’s pretty exciting for me to see someone go on to the next level. Caleb works his tail off and deserves this. He’s out there all the time doing extra practice and helping with the younger guys as well. He’s been great here, so he’s going to be a great addition for Shawnee.”

“This spring he will be concentrating on shot and discus and we’re hoping for a couple of school records at some point and he will definitely be a leader on our team. He has set the bar high the past couple of years so hopefully he’ll continue and reach his goal of competing at state.”

Also on hand at the ceremony was Shawnee State men’s track coach Connor Flynn, who is excited about bringing another talented recruit into his program.

“Caleb is a local talent which we pride ourselves on,” said Flynn. “We like to watch the local kids progress throughout their careers at Shawnee State, showing that Ohio athletes can be successful. I’ve seen Caleb on film and at a couple of meets and I’m looking forward to seeing more of him in action soon. He may find some new disciplines to add to the shot put and discus, but we’re excited to add him in to our group which is strengthening every day.”

While at Shawnee, DeAtley plans to study Electrical Mechanical Engineering.