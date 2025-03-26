“One Last Time” for SHAC seniors

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

For the 40th consecutive year, the local high school basketball seasons will end in the same fashion. This Friday, March 28, North Adams High School will again be the host of the 40th annual C103 Radio Senior All Star Game, allowing the seniors of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference one final opportunity on the hardwood to entertain their friends and family.

This year’s All Star event will be the usual evening full of activities, including the Hot Shot Shooting Contest and the popular Slam Dunk contest, which is open to anyone in the SHAC, not just seniors. There will be a Split the Pot and all of the proceeeds go towards funding perhaps the most important event of the evening, the awarding of the C103 Scholarships.

Of course, there will be basketball action too, the girls game tipping off at 6 p.m., followed by the boys game.

The radio station generously offered the rosters for Friday night’s game for both the red and white teams, plus the cheerleaders. Look for your favorite senior on these lists.

Cheerleaders (Red Team):

Jenaya Starrett (Ripley), Chloe Wesley (Peebles), Alanna Mays (N. Adams), Chloe Freeman (Manchester), Jaylise Applegate (Manchester), Ava Doughman (Lynchburg), Emma Copas (E. Brown), Paige Alexander (N. Adams), Gracie Blackburn (Ripley), Madison Wolfe (Manchester), Kira Stratton (Lynchburg), Abigail Shepherd (Lynchburg), Kennedy Dunseith (E. Brown), Gracie Pollitt (Peebles). Coach: Jonda Young (Manchester)

Cheerleaders (White Team):

Carly Wiederhold (Fayetteville), Anora Hodge (E. Brown), Jacey Farley (Manchester), Madison Dunn (Manchester), Kelsey Glover (Ripley), Reagan Kersey (W. Union), McKenna Nichols (W. Union), Brandolyn Shular (E. Brown), Sierra Scales (North Adams), Rylie Young (Manchester), Caroline Hansel (Fayetteville), Madison Hopper (Ripley), Makayla Brown (Fairfield), McKinlee Thompson (North Adams). Coach: Kendra Lucas

Girls (Red Team):

Clara Martin (E. Brown), Allie Waits (Lynchburg), Kassi Miller (Fairfield), MaRhea Unger (Peebles), Grace Taylor (Ripley), Lilee Coffman (Fayetteville), Raegan Wikoff (Manchester), Ryley Kleemeyer (Fayetteville), Tabby Schumacher (E. Brown), Angel Gray (Peebles), Abigail Smalley (Peebles), Lilly Yuppa (E. Brown). Coaches: Tori Rummel (Fayetteville), Kevin Pickerill (E. Brown)

Girls (White Team):

Elly McMullen (Whiteaok), Addison Roberts (Whiteoak), Olivia Lewis (W. Union), Ashlah Staten (W. Union), Lainee Barr (Peebles), Kelsey Clark (Fairfield), Tatum Grooms (N. Adams), Katelynn Boerger (N. Adams), Karlie Kennedy (N. Adams), McKenna Shelton (N. Adams), Gabby Arnett (Manchester), Kylee Hamm (Whiteoak), Tori Potts (Whiteoak). Coaches: Cole Schaefer (Whiteoak) and Rob Davis (N. Adams)

Boys (Red Team):

Malaki Bayless (Manchester), Dane Hodson (Fairfield), Kade Walkup (E. Brown), Austin Manning (Ripley), Jayden Bartley (Ripley), Garrett Shiveley (Peebles), Drew Edmisten (E. Brown), Bryce Murphy (E. Brown), Andrew Campbell (E. Brown), Austin Bell (Lynchburg), Braeden West (Lynchburg), Cody Bell (Lynchburg), Chase Newman (Fairfield), Landon Koehler (E. Brown), Logan McIntosh (Fairfield), Trae Grooms (W. Union), Gavin Jarvis (W. Union), Jackson Tedford (Whiteoak), Carson Reed (Peebles). Coaches: Rob Beucler (E. Brown), Austin McCormick (N. Adams)

Boys (White Team):

Leland Horner (Manchester), Caden Faust (Lynchburg), Ronnie Elam (Manchester), Asher Faust (Lynchburg), Breestin Schweickart (N. Adams), Hayden Browning (Peebles), Kash Hayslip (Peebles), Darius Davis (W. Union), Braylan Roberts (Manchester), Konnor Rogers (N. Adams), Caleb DeAtley (N. Adams), Connor Young (N. Adams), Jayce Rothwell (N. Adams), Alex Bradshaw (Fayetteville), Zander Roades (Whiteoak), Aiden Crowe (Whiteoak), Carson Osborne (N. Adams), Carson Fulton (Ripley). Coaches: Joe B. Stewart (Fayetteville), Quentin Williams (Fairfield)

The doors open at 5 p.m. on Friday at North Adams.

