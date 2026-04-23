EMS levy on May 5 ballot to fund countywide service

By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

As Adams County voters prepare for the May 5 primary election, county EMS officials are continuing efforts to clarify details surrounding the proposed 3.5-mill EMS levy, particularly the language that appears on the ballot and how the funding would be used if approved.

Adams County EMS Chief Dusty McCleese said confusion remains about the levy being labeled as an “additional” tax. According to McCleese, that wording is required under current Ohio law and does not accurately reflect the intent of the measure.

McCleese explained that the county’s existing 2-mill EMS levy is set to expire this year and will not be renewed. The proposed 3.5-mill levy is intended to replace it, with the increased millage necessary to support the full cost of operating a countywide EMS system.

“The state requires it to be listed that way,” McCleese said. “It says additional, but it is replacing the current levy.”

If approved, the levy is designed to fully fund EMS operations across Adams County while also reestablishing financial partnerships with other local EMS providers. McCleese said the plan includes entering into agreements with the Central Adams Joint Fire and EMS District and Manchester EMS so those agencies can receive a portion of levy funds while continuing to serve their respective areas.

Those agreements would come with requirements set by the state. McCleese said any agency receiving funds would have to meet minimum service standards, including maintaining adequate emergency coverage, and would also be required to document how the money is spent.

“If they’re given $100,000, they have to be able to show $100,000 in receipts back at the end of the year,” McCleese said. “It’s an EMS levy, so it has to be spent on EMS.”

For departments that operate both fire and EMS services, that means levy funds cannot be used for fire-related expenses. McCleese said the same restriction applies in reverse for fire levies.

West Union has already completed the necessary steps to qualify for an agreement if the levy passes, according to McCleese. He said discussions with the Central Adams Joint Fire and EMS District are largely complete, while Manchester EMS has not yet finalized its status.

Funding distribution between agencies would be based on call volume and service data. McCleese said the county would review historical averages to determine how calls are shared among departments and allocate funds accordingly.

“If we handle 30 percent of their calls, we would keep 30 percent and they would keep the other 70 percent,” he said, noting that final figures would be based on a multi-year review as outlined in the state agreement.

In an effort to provide more information to the public, EMS officials and levy supporters are hosting a community event this week. A family-oriented bowling event is scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Sunset Bowl.

The event will include free bowling for children on select lanes, along with food and prizes. Representatives from the EMS association and the political action committee supporting the levy will be available to answer questions and discuss the proposal with residents.

McCleese said the event is intended to give the public an opportunity to learn more about the levy in a relaxed setting while allowing families to participate in a community activity.

With the election approaching, county officials continue to emphasize the importance of voter understanding when it comes to the levy and its potential impact on emergency medical services throughout Adams County.