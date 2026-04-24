Adams County sites added to Underground Railroad network

By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

Two Adams County sites tied to the Underground Railroad were formally recognized on Saturday, April 18, through the Appalachian Freedom Heritage Tourism Initiative and the National Park Service’s Network to Freedom program.

The dedication marked the inclusion of the Wickerham Inn outside of Peebles and the West Union Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, now home to the Adams County Heritage Center, as documented Underground Railroad locations. The recognition highlights Adams County’s role in a regional network that helped freedom seekers travel north through Ohio.

The designation follows years of local research, including the work of Adams County resident Meg McCarty, whose efforts to document historic properties and Underground Railroad connections helped bring national attention to the sites. Organizers said the process required careful review of historical records, family accounts, and regional ties that had long been part of local history.

The Wickerham Inn, built between 1801 and 1805 by Revolutionary War veteran Peter Wickerham, originally operated as a stagecoach stop and tavern along Zane’s Trace, one of Ohio’s earliest roadways. Its location later made it a strategic stop within the Underground Railroad.

The inn sat near the meeting point of two travel routes used by freedom seekers. One followed Zane’s Trace north from West Union, while another extended inland from Ripley, where abolitionists assisted individuals crossing the Ohio River. These routes passed through communities such as Red Oak, Decatur, Cherry Fork, Mt. Leigh, and Tranquility before converging near the Wickerham property.

Members of the Wickerham family were part of a broader network of abolitionists who provided shelter and assistance despite the risks. Influenced by their Reformed Presbyterian faith, which opposed slavery, the family worked with others across Adams, Brown, and Highland counties to help guide freedom seekers north.

Historical accounts describe the level of secrecy involved. In one instance, a freedom seeker was hidden in a barn while pursuers searched the area, narrowly avoiding detection. A diversion later allowed the individual to be moved out of the village in disguise, reflecting the planning and cooperation required to evade capture.

The inn ceased operations around 1850 but remained in the Wickerham family for generations. During the Civil War, it was briefly occupied by Confederate forces under Brigadier General John Hunt Morgan, a contrast to its earlier role as a place of refuge. Today, the structure stands as a reminder of the county’s connection to the Underground Railroad.

The second site recognized during Saturday’s dedication, the West Union Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, reflects the role of local faith communities in Underground Railroad activity. Built in 1835, the church became a center of abolitionist work under Rev. John Graham and his collaboration with Joseph “Joe” Logan.

Logan, born into slavery in North Carolina around 1797, traveled north to Adams County after his wife and child had already reached Ohio. After reuniting with his family, he settled in West Union, where he worked locally and later acquired land with assistance from members of the community.

Despite legal restrictions at the time, Logan became a respected member of the village while quietly assisting other freedom seekers. Historical accounts indicate that he worked alongside both Black and white residents, using his home and nearby locations as places where travelers could rest before continuing their journey.

Graham, who arrived in Adams County in 1840, brought with him a strong theological opposition to slavery rooted in the Associate Reformed Presbyterian tradition. His ministry extended beyond preaching, as he worked with local residents to support Underground Railroad efforts and connect West Union to a broader network of safe locations.

Together, Logan, Graham, and others helped establish West Union as an inland hub for Underground Railroad activity. Freedom seekers crossing the Ohio River at locations such as Ripley, Maysville, and Manchester often passed through the village before continuing north. From West Union, routes extended to communities including Cherry Fork and Tranquility, as well as to locations such as the Wickerham Inn.

Those involved in these efforts often faced threats and harassment from those who supported slavery. Even so, cooperation among families, churches, and communities allowed the network to function and continue over time.

Today, the former church building houses the Adams County Historical and Genealogical Societies, preserving records and artifacts tied to the county’s past. Its inclusion in the Network to Freedom program highlights both its historical significance and its continued role in education.

Organizers said the April 18 dedication reflects a broader effort to document and preserve sites connected to the Underground Railroad, particularly in Appalachian Ohio where many locations operated quietly and without formal record. The designation places the Wickerham Inn and the Adams County Heritage Center among a growing list of recognized sites across the country.

Local officials and historians said the recognition not only honors those who participated in these efforts but also provides an opportunity to share their stories with a wider audience. As part of the Appalachian Freedom Heritage Tourism Initiative, the sites are expected to draw visitors while also encouraging residents to learn more about the county’s role in this period of history.

With the addition of these locations, Adams County joins other communities recognized for their contributions to the Underground Railroad. The April 18 dedication served as both a commemoration of that history and a reminder of the cooperation and determination that defined it.