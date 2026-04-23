WUHS hosts annual Track Invitational

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

One consistent of every spring in the Adams County sports world is the annual West Union Invitational Track Meet, always one of the biggest meets in the area. This year’s meet was held at the WUHS track on April 14 and included 14 teams and over 800 entries.

According to West Union boys track coach and meet organizer Jason Little, the school has been hosting the Invitational each spring since 2010, with only two exceptions, 2015 and 2020. Last week;s meet included the host Dragons plus teams from Wheelersburg, North Adams, Manchester, Peebles, Eastern Brown, Paint Valley, Georgetown, Lynchburg, Portsmouth Notre Dame, Fayetteville, Ripley, Fairfield and Felicity.

Also, according to Little, 14 meet records were broken last week, a majority of those by the teams from Wheelersburg. On the local front, a number of school records were set, some of those included:

• Wyatt Smart (Peebles)- Discus/New Record- 138’

• Eden Bosko (North Adams)- Discus/New Record- 143’1”

• North Adams Girls 4 x 200 Relay- New Record- 1:51.26

• Shelbi Weakley (West Union)- Discus/New Record- 95’3”

For last week’s Invitational, the top three finishers in each event were awarded medals for their efforts. Following is a list of local athletes who earned medals, with meet champions in bold lettering.

Girls 4 x 800 Relay: 1. West Union (L Armstrong, T. Armstrong, E. Crawford, E. Shupert); 10:51.77

Boys 4 x 800 Relay: 2. North Adams (J. Thatcher, J. Daniels, A. Daley, D. Pence); 9:21.60

Girls 100M Dash: 1. Hayden Rideout (Manchester); 13.43

Boys 100M Dash: 1. Beau Hesler (North Adams); 11.70

Girls 4 x 200 Relay: 1. North Adams (K. Fogle, B. Gray, A. Ormes, J. Harrison)-1:51.26; 3. West Union (M. Gadd, E. Crawford, J, Hall, V. Randolph)- 1:59.19

Boys 4 x 200 Relay: 2. Manchester (P. Hayslip, H. Raines, B. Rickett, T. Hilderbrand)- 1:38.21; 3. North Adams (E. Dunkin, C. Watters, J. Baldwin, Z. Jones)- 1:42.31

Girls 4 x 100 Relay: 1. North Adams (K. Fogle, B. Gray, A. Ormes, J. Harrison)- 52.65;

Boys 4 x 100 Relay: 2. Manchester (P. Hayslip, T. Hilderbrand, B. Rickett, J. Blythe)- 46.62; 3. Peebles (E. Gammon, C. Elliott, C. Phipps, W. Stepp)- 47.03

Boys 400M Run: 1. Beau Hesler (North Adams)- 48.39; 2. Coy Fogle (North Adams)- 50.95

Girls 300M Hurdles: 3. Jocelyn Hall (West Union)- 53.02

Boys 800M Run: 1. Dalton Pence (North Adams)- 2:06.83; 3. Ryan Mack (Manchester)- 2:15.40

Girls 200M Run: 1. Hayden Rideout (Manchester)- 26.98; 3. Katie Myers (Peebles)- 28.04

Boys 200M Run: 2. Joel Blythe (Manchester)- 24.09; 3. Cooper Meade (Peebles)- 24.60

Girls 3200M Run: 2. Stella Rhonemus (West Union)- 13:16.51

Girls 4 x 400 Relay: 1. North Adams (K. Fogle, B. Gray, A. Ormes, J. Harrison)- 4:25.73; 2. West Union (L. Armstrong, M. Gadd, E. Crawford, E. Shupert)- 4:33.94

Boys Shot Put: 2. Colton McChesney (Manchester)- 41’4”

Girls Discus: 2. Eden Bosko (North Adams)- 143’1”; ,3. Ellie Bosko (North Adams)-119’11”

Boys Discus: 2. Wyatt Smart (Peebles)-138’; 3. Colton McChesney (Manchester)- 129’4”

Girls High Jump: 1. Bella Grey (North Adams)- 5’2”

Boys High Jump: 2. Jakab Thompson (West Union)- 6’; 3. Korey Gray (Manchester)- 5’8”

Girls Long Jump: 1. Hayden Rideout (Manchester)- 16’5”; 3. Katie Myers (Peebles)- 15’0.5”

Boys Long Jump: 3. Elijah Gammon (Peebles)- 19’3.5”

Final Team Standings:

Girls- Wheelersburg 126, West Union 77, North Adams 68. Fairfield 53, Paint Valley 53, Georgetown 42, Lynchburg 32. Fayetteville 31, Portsmouth Notre Dame 30, manchester 30, Eastern Brown 29, Ripley 25, Peebles 21

Boys- Wheelersburg 187, North Adams 86, Manchester 72, Peebles 61, Eastern Brown 55.67, Paint Valley 38, Georgetown 23, Lynchburg 21.33, West Union 20, Portsmouth Notre Dame 19, Fayetteville 18, Ripley 10, Fairfield 7, Felicity 6