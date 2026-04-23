Step into the swamp, experience the magic live!

West Union High School invites you to experience “Shrek The Musical”, an energetic, visually exciting production that brings the beloved story to life in a whole new way.

With new technological enhancements, creative staging, and impressive effects, this year’s show raises the bar and delivers a performance that is both entertaining and memorable. At the heart of the production is a dedicated and highly talented cast of students who have spent countless hours rehearsing, refining, and building something truly special. Their hard work, combined with the creativity behind the scenes, creates a show full of humor, heart, and standout moments for audiences of all ages.

Show Dates & Times:

• April 24, 25 at 7 p.m.

• April 26 at 3 p.m.

• May 1, 2 at 7 p.m.

• May 3 at 3 p.m.

Ticket Prices:

• Adults: $12

• Students & Seniors: $10

Tickets may be purchased or reserved at West Union High School from 7:30a.m. – 8 p.m., or you can call or message to reserve seats in advance. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door for each performance, and demand is expected to be high—so securing your seats early is strongly recommended.

Don’t miss your chance to see this exciting production and support a group of students who have truly gone above and beyond to bring this story to the stage. This is more than a school musical—it’s an experience you’ll be glad you didn’t miss.