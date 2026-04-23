Peebles native returns to OVSD to support student-focused research

Submitted News

David Adams, a Ph.D. candidate at the University of Cincinnati and a native of Peebles, recently returned to the Ohio Valley School District, walking the same high school hallways that helped shape his early years. His visit reflects both a personal homecoming and a continued commitment to research that centers on rural education and student opportunity.

Adams’ academic work focuses on rural schools and post-secondary education, with an emphasis on building stronger, more meaningful partnerships between universities and local districts. Most recently, he contributed to a grant-funded project designed to better understand how higher education institutions can collaborate more effectively with rural schools, particularly by listening to and respecting the voices of students, educators, and community members.

During his time in the district, Adams connected with student-centered initiatives such as the GRIT Project, where he observed firsthand the positive impact of one-on-one support, certification opportunities, and summer programming. These efforts are helping students build confidence, develop practical skills, and explore pathways beyond high school.

A central part of his visit included conversations with students, where he focused on understanding their perspectives, experiences, and aspirations. Adams emphasized the importance of creating space for students to share their stories rooted in history, heritage, and personal growth that play a critical role in shaping educational success.

“It’s great to see programs like GRIT and the FORGE that are providing not only support for Adams County students but also continued development for the community. Much of our current education policy doesn’t consider the places, especially rural places, in which students live and the history, values, and ways of life in those places. I hope to bring the stories of rural students forth in my research so that these voices can help shape education policy and teacher and administrator development programs.” Adams said.

Returning to Ohio Valley also offered a moment of reflection. Adams credited individuals such as Pat Arey-Beech, Mr. and Mrs. David Worley, Mrs. Shana Grooms, and Mr. Shiveley as influential figures in his childhood—people who helped guide and support him along the path that led to his current academic pursuits.

In addition to completing his doctoral studies, Adams has accepted a faculty position at Northern Kentucky University, where he will continue his research and teaching in the field of education. His work remains grounded in the belief that strong relationships between schools, communities, and higher education institutions can create lasting opportunities for students.

The Ohio Valley School District continues to demonstrate that commitment through programs like GRIT and other student-focused initiatives. By investing in mentorship, career-readiness certifications, and summer enrichment opportunities, the district is creating a positive and supportive environment where students can thrive.

Adams’ visit highlights the power of staying connected to one’s roots while working to expand opportunities for future generations, ensuring that student voices remain at the center of educational progress.