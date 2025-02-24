This is the story of Shirley Jean (Fenton) Tipton. Shirley’s story starts on November 18, 1950, in Fairfax, hio. She was the youngest child of five born to Paul and Dorothy Fenton. As a child, she enjoyed spending days on the farm with her grandparents Ruben and Pruda Brown in Fincastle, Ohio. Shirley also had a brother by the name of Ruben and was known specifically as “Ruben’s Sister” throughout high school. Shirley graduated from Eastern High School in 1968.

Shirley, “Ruben’s Sister” will be known among many other names. Her husband of 54 years, Jim Tipton, knows her as “Wife”. Married on July 25, 1970, they begin their life together.

Soon she would gain another name, “Mom”. Shirley would give birth to her first child, a daughter, Tamie Tipton (Brian) Brannon and her second child, a son, Jason Tipton. Throughout their marriage she was an encourager, helper, homemaker, continuously caring for her family and household. Shirley was a seamstress not only in her hobby of sewing but in the careful precision of crafting and shaping her family to adapt to different situations through life.

After her own children were born, she became known as “A Child of God”. In 1975 she was adopted into God’s family by giving her heart to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Raising her family in church, she served for many years in the nursery, along with teaching Sunday school, playing the piano, and singing in the choir. Shirley would also help minister to families within the church alongside her husband Jim.

Shirley also provided daycare for several children within her home. She formed a loving bond with these families as she invested her care in their children.

Shirley was known as “Friend”. Shirley found a true confidant with her best friend Bev Stout. They shared a special relationship that was unwavering.

Shirley was known as “Mail Carrier” as she worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Sardinia for 28 years. She built relationships with the residents within her route. She was dedicated to providing the best service within her job.

Shirely would be known as “Aunt” to many nieces and nephews. It was “Granny” that had a special ring to it. A name that brought her joy from her grandchildren, Caleb Tipton, Triston Brannon, Jonah Brannon, and Nehemiah Brannon. Shirley also delighted in having one great grandchild, Khyler Tipton.

Outside of the great care she provided for her family, she made the best peanut butter pies! She enjoyed baking, crafting, decorating, going to yard sales, and listening to music from the likes of Peter Noone of Herman’s Hermits to “Old Time Rock n’ Roll” from Bob Seger. Most of all she loved Jesus and it was displayed in everyone she encountered.

Her husband Jim would know her by one other name “My Beloved”. Jim’s beloved went to be in the presence of the Lord on February 10, 2025, under the great care of Salyer’s Adult Group Home.

Family and friends are invited to take part in celebrating the life of Shirley Tipton on Saturday, March 22, 2025 at 2 p.m. at the Northview Baptist Church in Hillsboro, Ohio. The celebration will proceed after a graveside service scheduled at 12:30 p.m. at the Sardinia Cemetery. The celebration of life will be officiated by Bro. Jeff Griffin and followed by a meal. All are welcome in this day of celebrating.

Thompson Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.

To sign Shirley’s online guest book, please visit www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com., or to leave a like, share or comment, visit the Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Care Facebook Page.