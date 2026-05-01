ACOVSD seniors represent Adams County in Regional Workforce Showcase

Submitted News

On Thursday morning, April 23, the regional spotlight turned toward the Adams County Ohio Valley School District (ACOVSD) as two local seniors, Logan Caldwell and Nina McCann, were featured speakers on the weekly GRIT (Growing Rural Independence Together) Project call.

The GRIT Project, a collaborative workforce initiative spanning 32 Appalachian counties, hosts these weekly sessions to share success stories and updates on rural economic development. This morning’s call focused on the “5-Step Process” to career success, with Logan and Nina sharing their personal experiences with the first two stages of the program.

In addition to their work with career assessments, Logan and Nina discussed their participation in the Bear Tracks program at Shawnee State University this past summer. The program provides high school students the opportunity to spend time on campus, gaining hands-on experience and earning industry-recognized credentials in high-demand fields.

By completing this program, both students have secured a head start on their professional lives before even receiving their high school diplomas.

The inclusion of ACOVSD students on the regional call highlights the district’s commitment to ensuring every graduate has a clear, actionable path forward—whether they are headed to college, a trade school, or directly into the workforce. As the GRIT Project continues to expand across the 32-county Appalachian region, success stories like Logan and Nina serve as a blueprint for student success.