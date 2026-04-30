Leadership Adams Youth Academy students visit local businesses during April session

Submitted News

The Leadership Adams Youth Academy held its April session with a day focused on leadership development and local industry engagement.

Students began the day at the Adams County Training & Business Center, where they participated in their monthly leadership training. The session emphasized skill-building and encouraged students to explore leadership roles within their communities.

Following the training, the group toured several Adams County businesses, including R&R Tool, Baxla Tractor, and Raines Farm & Greenhouses. The visits provided students with firsthand exposure to a range of industries and insight into local career opportunities.

The day concluded with a group lunch at Local Jack’s.

The Leadership Adams Youth Academy program continues to connect students with local employers and community leaders, providing experiences designed to prepare participants for future workforce and leadership opportunities.