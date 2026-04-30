West Union hosts Junior High Track Invitational

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

After entertaining 14 high school girls and boys track squads the previous week, the West Union High track was again buzzing with activity on Wednesday, April 22 as 12 girls and boys teams gathered for the 2026 West Union Junior High Invitational. A bright and sunny afternoon was perfect for all of the athletes to compete in both the field and track events.

The top team in the Invitational from Adams County was the North Adams Lady Devils, who finished in second place overall in the team standings. The Invitational included teams from host West Union, Hillsboro, North Adams, Whiteoak, Eastern Brown, Fairfield, Lynchburg-Clay, Peebles, Georgetown, Fayetteville, Manchester and Ripley.

The top three finishers in each event were awarded medals and following is a list of athletes from Adams County schools who were medalists, with Invitational champions in bold.

Girls 100M Run: 2. Zaylee McClanahan, Peebles- 14.38

Girls 100M Hurdles: 2. Lillian Harper, North Adams- 17.82

Girls 200M: 2. Zaylee McClanahan, Peebles- 29.52

Girls 200M Hurdles: 1. Lillian Harper, North Adams- 32.08

Girls 400M Run: 2. Lola Semple, North Adams- 1:02.96

Girls 800M Run: 2. Kendall Geeslin, North Adams- 2:39.07

Girls 1600M Run: 2. Haylee Wheeler, North Adams- 6:05.48

Girls 4 x 100 Relay: 2. Peebles (D. Wheeler, C. Myers, B. Skaggs, Z. McClanahan)- 57.16; 3. West Union (S. Hall, S. Riley, B. Taylor, B. DeMint)- 57.86

Girls 4 x 400 Relay: 1. North Adams (K. Geeslin, J. Work, H. Wheeler, L. Semple)- 4:53.08

Girls Long Jump: 3. Lillian Harper, North Adams- 13’11”

Girls Shot Put: 2. Jalen Michael, North Adams- 31’11”

Boys 110M Hurdles: 3. Gage Carter, Manchester- 19.63

Boys 4 x 100Relay: 2. Peebles (C. Fossyl, K. Hopkins, C. Campbell, S. Abbott)- 52.86; 3. West Union (T. Pettiford, K. Wikoff, B. Barnhart, P. Young)- 52.98

Boys 4 x 200 Relay: 3. Manchester (J. Owensby, L. Applegate, A. Edwards, G. Carter)- 1:56.98

Boys 4 x 400 Relay: 3. Peebles (C. Fossyl, O. Bradford, B. Tolle, S. Abbott)- 4:23.97

Boys Discus: 1. Jax Kingsley, North Adams – 131’3”; 3, Kaesyn Hopkins, Peebles- 119’3”

Boys High Jump: 1. Slade Abbott, Peebles- 5’2”; 3. Joseph Foreman, North Adams- 4’10”

Boys Long Jump: 2. Beau Barnhart, West Union- 16’0.5”

Boys Shot Put: 2. Jax Kingsley, North Adams- 37’6.5”; 3. Kaesyn Hopkins, Peebles- 36’4.5”

Final Team Standings:

Girls- Hillsboro 81.5, North Adams 79, Whiteoak 68, Eastern Brown 65, Fairfield 60, Lynchburg0Clay 60, Peebles 46, Georgetown 45, Fayetteville 36, West Union 30, Manchester 13, Ripley 1.5

Boys- Hillsboro 100.5, Eastern Brown 72.5, Lynchburg-Clay 70, Fairfield 69.5, Whiteoak 49, Peebles 46, North Adams 43, West Union 37, Fayetteville 32, Manchester 28.5, Georgetown 19, Ripley 18