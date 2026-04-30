Davis case dismissed after trial begins

By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

A 14-count felony case in Adams County Common Pleas Court was dismissed with prejudice after a key evidentiary ruling during trial proceedings, bringing the case to a close after a jury had already been seated.

Derrick Davis had been indicted by an Adams County grand jury during the September 2024 term on 14 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor. The indictment alleged the offenses occurred between November 24, 2023 and January 24, 2024 in Adams County.

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