ACCF awards 67 scholarships at annual banquet

By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

Students, families and community members gathered April 20 at the Winchester Church of Christ in Christian Union gymnasium as the Adams County Community Foundation hosted its second annual scholarship banquet, recognizing local graduates and the donors who support their education.

The event drew a crowd of more than 100 attendees, including dozens of scholarship recipients and their families, along with community donors and supporters. In total, 67 scholarships were awarded this year, continuing a trend of steady growth for the organization.

Foundation leaders noted that the 2025 awards bring the total number of scholarships distributed since the organization’s founding seven years ago to 201, a significant increase from its early years.

The Adams County Community Foundation was established to promote charitable giving within the county, with a focus on long term impact through endowment funds. Those funds are created by individuals, families and organizations, and are designed to provide ongoing support for scholarships and community grants.

In its early stages, the foundation’s scholarship program was limited in size, but it has expanded quickly in recent years. Officials pointed to 2021 as a turning point, when only a handful of students received scholarships compared to the dozens now recognized annually.

During the banquet, foundation representatives addressed the crowd and spoke about the continued growth of the program and the role local donors have played in that success. The increase in scholarships reflects both stronger participation from contributors and rising interest from students across Adams County.

Students honored at the banquet represent a range of academic and career paths. In addition to those planning to attend four year colleges, the foundation also supports individuals pursuing trade schools, certification programs and other forms of post secondary training. That broader approach is intended to match scholarship support with the needs of both students and the local workforce.

Each recipient was recognized during the program, with organizers highlighting their accomplishments and future plans. The ceremony provided an opportunity for donors to see firsthand the impact of their contributions and for families to celebrate the achievements of their graduates.

Foundation leadership also used the evening to recognize those who helped organize and support the event, along with partner organizations that assist in administering the scholarship program.

Several established scholarship funds continue to serve as the backbone of the program. Among them are the C.E. Smith Scholarship Fund, the Adams County Scholarship Fund, the Charles Hugh McGovney Scholarship Fund, the Earl and Helen Johnson Scholarship Fund and the First State Bank Dan Ferguson Scholarship Fund. Together, those funds have accounted for the scholarships awarded since the foundation began its work.

In addition to scholarship funding, the foundation provides grants that benefit local programs and organizations, further extending its impact across the county. By maintaining endowments, the group aims to ensure that donations continue to generate support for years to come.

The banquet itself has quickly become an annual tradition, offering a setting where recipients and donors can connect while highlighting the importance of community investment in education. Organizers said the event reflects the foundation’s broader mission of strengthening Adams County through local giving.

As the foundation continues to grow, leaders expect both the number of scholarships and the level of community involvement to increase. The continued expansion of the program suggests strong local support for efforts that help students pursue education and training beyond high school.

For the students recognized this year, the scholarships represent both an achievement and a step toward their future goals. For the community, the event serves as a reminder of the impact that local support can have in opening doors for the next generation.