By Julia McCane-Knox

Our exciting upcoming events offer something for everyone. From engaging Storytime sessions for young readers to thrilling game days for families and teens, there are plenty of opportunities to connect, learn, and have fun. Book lovers can dive into stimulating discussions at the Peebles Library Book Club, while those seeking relaxation can enjoy the calming atmosphere of the Adult Coloring Club. No matter your interests, there’s a program designed just for you.

Join us for an exciting lineup of Storytime events at your local library. If you love all things scaly and slithery, don’t miss Reptile Storytime at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 25 at the North Adams Library. If you prefer whimsical rhymes and timeless classics, come to Dr. Seuss Storytime at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 26 at the Peebles Library. Celebrate the fun and creativity of Dr. Seuss with lively readings and interactive activities that will delight young readers.

Shhh… Can you hear that? A peaceful story is waiting to be heard! Quiet Storytime will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 26 or at 5 p.m. on Thursday, February 27 at the Manchester Library. You can also enjoy Quiet Storytime at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 27 at the West Union Library. At each Storytime, you will receive an Enrichment Kit to take home. The kits are packed with activities that reinforce the themes and lessons from the stories, making learning even more engaging and memorable.

Looking for a fun way to spend quality time with family and friends? Come to Family Game Day at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26 at the Manchester Library. A wide variety of games will be available for everyone to enjoy, from classic favorites to exciting new ones. Bring your game face and enjoy an afternoon of laughter, strategy, and friendly competition.

Calling all teens aged 12-18! If you’re looking for some friendly competition and high-energy fun, don’t miss Teen Time at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, February 28 at the North Adams Library. Challenge your friends to video game battles and show off your best gaming skills in a relaxed and welcoming environment. Whether you’re a seasoned gamer or just looking to have a great time, this is the place to be. Don’t miss this chance to compete, have fun, and connect with other gaming enthusiasts.

For book lovers, the Peebles Library Book Club offers an opportunity to explore new ideas and share great discussions. Join us at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, February 24 as we dive into “Guns, Germs, and Steel” (parts 3-4) by Jared Diamond, Ph.D. Engage in thoughtful conversation and gain new insights while enjoying the company of fellow readers.

If relaxation and creativity sound appealing, unwind at the Adult Coloring Club at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, February 28 at the Manchester Library. We’ll provide a variety of intricate coloring pages and all the supplies you need. Coloring is a wonderful way to practice mindfulness, relieve stress, and express creativity. Whether you’re a seasoned artist or just looking for a peaceful break, this is a perfect opportunity to relax and recharge.

No matter your interests, there’s something for everyone at the library this February. Come join the fun, connect with your community, and make lasting memories! For more information about our events, contact the library: North Adams Library: (937) 386-2556 — Peebles Library: (937) 587-2085 — Manchester Library: (937) 549-3359 — West Union Library: (937) 544-2591. We can’t wait to see you in the library