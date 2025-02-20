The Adams County Youth Rally for January was held on January 12 at the Adams County Christian School.

The winners of the Junior Bible Quiz were: First Place- The Word Church, Second Place- West Union Bible Baptist and Third Place- Evergreen Baptist.

The winners of the Senior Bible Quiz were: First Place- Evergreen Baptist B, Second Place- Foothills Reformed and Third Place- West Union Bible Baptist.

The winners of the Primary Sword Drill were: First Place- East Liberty, Second Place- Evergreen Baptist and Third Place- Foothills Reformed.

The winners of the Junior Sword Drill were: First Place- Evergreen Baptist, Second Place- The Word Church and Third Place- Foothills Reformed.

The winners of the Senior Sword Drill were: First Place- Evergreen Baptist, Second Place- The Word Church and Third Place- West Union Bible Baptist.

The total attendance for the rally was 85 and the attendance banner went to Evergreen Baptist. The banner for highest percent attendance also went to Evergreen Baptist.

The February rally was held on February 9 at the Adams County Christian School.