SATH (Supplementary Assistance to the Handicapped), a non-profit organization that provides leisure time activities for children with disabilities, will be holding a “Charity Auction” on March 1 at 10 a.m. in the Wharton Building at the Highland County Fairgrounds in Hillsboro, Ohio. HESS Auction Co., LLC will be assisting SATH with theAuction. All proceeds will be used for children with special needs in Adams, Brown, Clinton, Fayette, Highland and surrounding Counties.

Some of the items include: Cincinnati Reds tickets, concert tickets, Lots of “31” filled bags, large selection of new toys, baskets filled by local merchants, car wash items, automotive supplies, new tools, bedroom set, Longaberger baskets, medical equipment, used TV’s, miscellaneous used tools, John Deere items, furniture, lots of kitchen and household items, Christmas decorations and lots of miscellaneous items. There will benumerous gift certificates for items such as eye exams, free massages, beauty salons, bowling, oil changes, food and much much more. There will be homemade pies and cakes.

SATH appreciates your past support and is in need of donations to help with this fund-raiser. Any items that you would like to contribute to this worthwhile cause would be greatly appreciated.

Please contact Linda Allen at (937) 366-6657 to make arrangements to pick up your donation. The Charity Auction will begin at 10 a.m. KAMP Dovetail volunteers will be serving lunch.