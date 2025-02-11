News Release

Students enrolled, or planning to enroll, at Southern State Community College for the Fall Semester, which begins in August, can benefit from various financial resources to help offset the cost of a college education.

In addition to the different kinds of financial aid available through federal and state programs, Southern State offers a variety of Trustee and Foundation scholarships. We give away nearly 100 scholarships each year. One of them could be yours!

Scholarships are available to transfer students and those intending to pursue a degree leading to immediate employment. Students enrolled in the College Credit Plus program are not eligible.

The priority deadline for the Fall Semester 2025 application is Monday, March 31. Preference will be given to students who apply by March 31, however, the scholarship portal will stay open through the first week of fall classes in August.

Students only need to complete one scholarship application, which could qualify them for multiple awards.

To apply, visit https://www.sscc.edu/financialaid/scholarships.shtml#sscc-scholarships or call our Financial Aid Department at 800.628.7722, Ext. 2515 to learn more.