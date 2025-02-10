Matt’s Take

Now that the Super Bowl is officially over, we can finally declare it baseball season, although I’ve personally declared that ever since the Bengals didn’t make the playoffs. The sun is shining, warmer days are ahead, and pitchers and catchers have officially reported. “Hey Alexa, play ‘The Boys are Back in Town’ by Thin Lizzy on high volume”. I am excited to see some sessions from the pitching staff and it’s a massive relief to know we have Jose Trevino over Luke Maile this time around as a backup catcher.

Approaching Important Dates

· February 12 – Pitchers and catchers first workout

· February 15 – Position players report

· February 17 – Full squad workout

· February 22 – First Spring Training Game

· March 27 – Reds Opening Day

Injuries

While the Reds are currently healthy overall, injuries from last year and the offseason will have an impact on this season. Having a relatively healthy spring is key to beginning the season on a high note. Injuries to Julian Aguiar, Tejay Antone, and Brandon Williamson are notable for now and that list will hopefully remain small, as I don’t see any of those players pitching in 2025. Antone possibly could find himself on the mound, but that would require coming back from a third Tommy John surgery.

MLB Pipeline

As we all know, smaller market teams require an influx of young talent year in and year out to remain successful and to compete with billionaire team owners. Included in the Top 100 Prospects this season on the Reds are Chase Burns, Rhett Lowder, Sal Stewart, Cam Collier and Edwin Arroyo. I believe all of those listed have a chance to make it to the big leagues at some point this season, while we already witnessed what Lowder could do in the majors last season. Fans might just see the Wake Forest duo earlier than expected if Burns is as good as many expect him to be.

Baseball Memories

Everyone who loves the game of baseball in this area has favorite baseball memories, whether that is playing, going to see the Reds, or simply watching them on television with friends or relatives. As baseball season approaches, many of my favorite memories from the past continue to come to my mind. What are some of your favorite baseball memories? Here are a few of mine:

· Chris Reed and Michael Cheesbro took me to my first Reds game, where I recall slipping a note down to Pokey Reese in the dugout, only for him to throw the ball to a fan nearby.

· Attending Opening Day every year with my wife Jenna. We’ve created some awesome memories and there is nothing I love more than waking her up at the crack of dawn on the last Thursday of March each year.

· Knothole baseball match ups year after year against Manchester and the battle growing up as a kid. Those were some of the best times.

· Wiffle ball games at Coach Arey’s house where a home run was anything hitting the gutter on the house or above, or the tree out in right field. Being a “town kid” resulted in memories that I will cherish forever roaming from Hopping Avenue and Vine Street to High Street in Peebles.