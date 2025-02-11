Press Release

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Forestry has expanded protection to more than 400 acres of forested land in southern Ohio. This will expand Shawnee State Forest and increase protected acres in the Richard and Lucile Durrell Edge of Appalachia Preserve System.

“Expanding Shawnee State Forest continues the state’s legacy of conserving Ohio’s natural resources for future generations,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. “This expands Ohio’s largest block of forest, offering greater opportunities for recreation and enjoyment of the region’s natural beauty.”

The Division of Forestry used grant funding from the Forest Legacy Program to expand Shawnee State Forest by 263 acres of forested land. The land was sold by property owners interested in protection and conservation. In addition to the expansion of the state forest, ODNR also used the grant funding for a conservation easement of 141 acres on the Richard and Lucile Durrell Edge of Appalachia Preserve System, which is separate from the forest. These properties in Adams County are key in the continued conservation and connection of the land between these two forested areas.

“Conserving this land ensures that more forest acres are protected and properly managed, which enhances water quality, improves wildlife habitat, and provides forest products for Ohio’s future,” said Dan Balser, Chief of the ODNR Division of Forestry. “This project also increases forest connectivity, creating new recreational opportunities for Ohioans.”

The Forest Legacy Program is a national, competitive grant program administered by the USDA Forest Service. The program provides federal funding to the Division of Forestry for the purchase of land and conservation easements to conserve high quality forests in the state. Since 2005, the Division of Forestry has obtained Forest Legacy Program funding to protect 10,619 acres of important working forest land within Ohio. More information about the program can be found by visiting forestry.ohiodnr.gov and searching for “Forest Legacy.”

