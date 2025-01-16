News Release

Every four years the local Adams County Democratic Joint Central & Executive Committee reorganizes and elects officers. In 2024, the Committee reorganized in April and Linda Stepp agreed to remain as Chair through the 2024 election and the 2nd Vice Chair, Davina Cooper agreed to step up after the election. Since April, the officers have been working together for a smooth transition in leadership.

Following Stepp’s resignation effective December 31, the committee met on January 9 with 1st Vice Chair Jeff Huxmann presiding. Even though January 9 had some weather and parking challenges, the majority of the committee members were in attendance and unanimously elected Davina Cooper as the County Chair of the Adams County Democratic Party.

Davina is no stranger to Democratic politics as as she has served on the Central & Executive Committee for 10 years. During that time she also served as a member of the Adams County Board of Elections for four years. She has headed up statewide Democratic candidate campaigns, first for John Patrick Carney in 2014 and then for Steve Dettelbach in 2018.

Davina is a graduate of West Union High School and a two-time graduate of Eastern Kentucky University where she obtained a BA in Sociology and then a Master of Social Work. She is a Licensed Social Worker in the State of Ohio.

Throughout her life she has always been a registered Democrat and been politically involved. When in college at EKU, she hosted political debates and election watch parties. She was also Co-President of both the Student Sociology Organization and of Students for Social Consciousness.

Davina will tell you that her degree in Sociology is a degree in all things people. She was voted friendliest senior of her high school class and to this day takes pride in her ability to build relationships with folks from every walk of life. Her Dad once said to her, “Everyone is just trying their best to survive” and not one single day goes by without her repeating those words. This has helped guide her professionally and personally. Davina works full time as Senior Director of 24-hour Programming for a domestic violence and sexual assault advocacy organization, covering five counties in southern Ohio. Her office is in Adams County.

As is fitting at this time, Davina shared this favorite quote: “America did not invent human rights. In a very real sense…human rights invented America.” (Jimmy Carter, 39th President of the United States)

Want to learn more about the local Democratic party? Reach out to your precinct committee person or connect with the party on their public Adams County Democratic Party Facebook page