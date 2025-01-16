Brenda Eileen Williams, 56 years of age of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2025, at the Adams County Regional Medical Center in Seaman, Ohio.

Brenda was born in Adams County on July 23, 1968, the daughter of Eileen (Litreal) Isaac and the late Hearlie Isaac. Brenda worked as a secretary for Roush Insurance. She was a member of Life Church Adams, and she enjoyed helping with the children’s ministry. Brenda cherished spending time with her grandkids, and she especially enjoyed attending their sporting events. Tennessee was her favorite place to visit, where she was captivated by the beauty of the mountains and the presence of the bears.

Brenda was preceded in death by her father and by her brother, Hearlie Isaac. She is survived by her husband, David Williams, whom she married on October 28, 1989; her daughter and son-in-law, Ashley and Ty Beam of West Union; and her three grandchildren, Asher, Oakley and Harley Beam. She also leaves her mother, Eileen Isaac of Peebles; and her brother and sister-in-law, Dale and Betty Isaac,of Peebles, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be dearly missed by her loving dogs, Bailey, Jasper, Lexie, Hank and Betty.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Thursday, January 16, 2025, from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held the following day, on Friday, January 17, 2025, beginning at 11 a.m., also at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, with Ty Beam officiating. The burial will follow at the Locust Grove Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

Please visit www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com to leave words of comfort for the family in the online guestbook.