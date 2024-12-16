Daniel E. Boles, 47 years of Hillsboro, passed away on Saturday December 14, 2024.

He was born in West Union on November 29, 1977, the son of Lee Rigdon and the late Kathy Boles. Besides his mother, he was also preceded in death by his Grandma Jigger and aunt, Pam.

Besides his father, Daniel is survived by one son, Andrew “Andy” Boles of Peebles; brother, David Boles of Seaman; grandpa, Howard Beatty; aunts, Becky Wharton, Linda Russell and Lisa (Darrell) Sargent; uncle, Travis Wharton; close friend, Linda Boles; and several cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be at the convenience of the family.

Thompson Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.

