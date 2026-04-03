McCann, Barry awarded Hoff Scholarships

Submitted News

At the All-County Arts & Music Festival on March 18 at West Union High School, the Adams County Arts Council awarded $500 scholarships to Nina McCann and Leeland Barry in memory of Maggie Hoff.

Magie Hoff was a well-loved member of our community, a talented musician and a friend of the arts. She was the organist for the Presbyterian Church in West Union, taught music at West Union High School, Waverly High School, and Ohio Northern University and gave many private piano and voice lessons. Through the years, Maggie brought her talents to many musical groups, including The Liberty Cornet Band, which she directed for 26 years.

The Maggie Hoff Arts Scholarship was established by Maggie’s two children, daughter Margaret Cook and son Trygve Hoff with the help of the Adams County Arts Council to honor Maggie’s life contributions to the Arts.

Nina McCann from West Union High School, is an overachiever. She is the definition of a well-rounded student, involved in academics, music, theater and sports.

She has participated in the following: four varsity sports- Basketball, Volleyball, Golf and Cross Country; National Honor Society, Beta, 4-H, Student Senate and Academic Team,Choir, Chamber Choir, Band, Pep Band, Hand Bells, Winter Percussion, Steel Drum Band, School Musicals, Voices of Appalachia Community Choir, All-County Band and Choir, MSU choral Fest, as well as private piano lessons for 11 years

The list goes on and on, but one of her biggest and most noble activities outside of the arts is that over the past 10 years, she has rescued more than 100 cats, had them spade or neutered, and found them loving homes.

Nina plans to study pre-med with a minor in music at Ohio State University.

LeeLand Barry is from North Adams High School. He has participated in the Band for six years, Choir four years, musical theatre five years, All-County Band and Choir four years, three years of MSU Choral Fest, two years of pit orchestra, and two years of Voices of Appalachia Community Choir.

He also participates as a member of his school’s Academic Team, Mock Trial, and Archery team.

Leeland plans to attend either Morehead State University or Marshall University to study Vocal Music Education and become a high school choir director.