Judge cites lack of remorse in sentencing Brian Moser

By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

A sentence has been handed down in the Adams County child death case, bringing one portion of the case to a close while proceedings continue for a second defendant.

Brian Moser was sentenced March 24 in the Adams County Court of Common Pleas to a total prison term of 17 to 22 and a half years after previously pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and two counts of endangering children in connection with the 2025 death of a two-year-old girl.

According to the court’s judgment entry, Moser received an indefinite sentence of 11 to 16 and a half years on the involuntary manslaughter charge, along with three years on each of the two child endangering counts, all to be served consecutively. The total sentence places Moser in the custody of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction for a minimum of 17 years and a maximum of 22 and a half years.

The sentence exceeds the jointly recommended range presented at the time of Moser’s plea earlier this month, when both the prosecution and defense agreed to a proposed total sentence of 15 to 20 years.

During the sentencing hearing, Judge Brett Spencer addressed the seriousness of the case and noted that Moser showed no signs of remorse, a factor that weighed into the court’s decision.

The charges stem from the death of a two-year-old girl in June 2025, a case that initially resulted in murder charges against Moser and co-defendant Tien Hawkins. Hawkins, who is also charged in connection with the child’s death, remains before the court as her case continues.

Adams County Prosecutor Aaron Haslam said following the sentencing that he was satisfied with the outcome, while acknowledging the limitations of any sentence in a case involving the death of a child.

“Thrilled with the judge’s sentence today,” Haslam said. “Obviously, he looked at the facts that were presented in front of him in the PSI report and other documents, and he determined that the sentence that he handed down today was appropriate. So we’re happy with the sentence.”

Haslam noted that while the sentence represents justice under the law, it cannot fully account for the loss of life.

“When you look at the sentence as a whole, it’s never going to be enough. We have a dead baby here, a beautiful little girl who’s not going to live what could have been a very life-changing life for her and for the rest of the world,” he said. “So it’s never going to be enough.”

According to Haslam, the facts of the case did not fit the typical pattern of physical child abuse, but also could not be considered an accident. He said the child died as a result of being swaddled too tightly.

“He swaddled this child too tightly and ultimately the child rolled over and suffocated,” Haslam said.

At the same time, Haslam confirmed that the investigation did uncover evidence of abuse involving the child’s siblings, which was reflected in the additional charges to which Moser pleaded guilty.

“We did have abuse involving the other two siblings and he ultimately pled guilty to those and the judge sentenced him to the max on each of those,” he said.

Haslam indicated that, based on the investigation, there was no evidence that Moser had physically abused the child who died prior to the incident.

“Based on the information we gathered, it appears that she was his favorite and that there aren’t any allegations that he ever physically abused her in the traditional sense,” Haslam said. “But what occurred that day resulted in her death.”

Investigators were unable to determine the exact timeline of the child’s death, including whether she had already died when she was later placed in bed.

“We don’t know,” Haslam said. “We just know that the result was suffocation.”

Haslam also addressed broader concerns raised during the case about Moser’s background, noting that while he did not have a criminal history, there were concerns related to mental health.

“The real tragedy here is why was this guy in these three kids’ lives,” Haslam said. “When you look at his history and what’s going on, why did this mother invite this guy into her home.”

Despite those concerns, Haslam emphasized that the legal process must focus on the evidence available.

“When I look at the overall sentence, am I happy? I’m happy that we had justice today, but do I wish it would have been more? Absolutely,” he said. “But the judge sentenced him to the max and that’s all we can hope for.”

The case against Hawkins remains pending in Adams County Common Pleas Court. A change of plea hearing for Hawkins is scheduled for May 8, with a sentencing hearing set for June 17 if a plea agreement is reached and accepted by the court.

He added that the two surviving children are now in a safe environment and doing well, though further details were not released due to their ages.

With Moser now sentenced and Hawkins’ case continuing through the court system, the matter appears to be nearing its final stages in Adams County Common Pleas Court.