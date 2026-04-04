Senior Profile- Traevyn Hilderbrand, Manchester High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Traevyn Hilderbrand

SCHOOL:

Manchester High School

PARENTS:

Matt and Kristyn Hilderbrand

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Baseball, Basketball, Cross-Country

FAVORITE SPORT:

Baseball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Making memories with friends

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

The losing part of things

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Luke Applegate walking it off in the bottom of the 11th against Whiteoak

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Morgan Wallen

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Bora Bora

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Remember The Titans”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Friends

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Gym

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Spending time with friends and family

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Anything Mexican

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Luke Applegate

Future plans:

Go to Shawnee State for Computer Engineering