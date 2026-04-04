Senior Profile- Traevyn Hilderbrand, Manchester High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Traevyn Hilderbrand
SCHOOL:
Manchester High School
PARENTS:
Matt and Kristyn Hilderbrand
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Baseball, Basketball, Cross-Country
FAVORITE SPORT:
Baseball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Making memories with friends
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The losing part of things
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Luke Applegate walking it off in the bottom of the 11th against Whiteoak
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Morgan Wallen
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Bora Bora
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Remember The Titans”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Friends
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Gym
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Spending time with friends and family
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Anything Mexican
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Luke Applegate
Future plans:
Go to Shawnee State for Computer Engineering
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