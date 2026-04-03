AEP Ohio Foundation awards grants to support literacy, food access and community needs in Adams County

By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

The AEP Ohio Foundation is investing in some of Adams County’s most essential needs through a series of grants awarded to local organizations focused on early literacy, food access, and emergency support services.

Among the most recent awards, Leadership Adams, Inc. received $5,000 to support monthly book mailings for children through the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio, while an additional $5,000 grant was awarded to the Manchester Community Care Center to assist with purchasing food for individuals and families experiencing food insecurity.

Earlier in 2026, the foundation also awarded two additional $5,000 grants to Adams County organizations. The Adams and Brown County Shelter for the Homeless received funding to support its efforts in providing a warming shelter during colder months, and Interfaith House received funding to purchase food to continue its mission of serving individuals and families in need.

In addition to those grants, an AEP Ohio employee with deep local ties was also recognized for her service. Holly Johnson, an Adams County resident, member of Leadership Adams, board member of the Adams and Brown County Shelter for the Homeless, and volunteer with Interfaith House, was awarded a $500 mini grant from AEP Ohio in recognition of completing 500 hours of community service. Johnson chose to direct that funding to Friends of North Adams Public Library to support library programming and services.

Taken together, the foundation’s contributions represent a broad investment in both immediate needs and long term opportunities within the community.

The Imagination Library program, founded by Dolly Parton through her Dollywood Foundation, provides one free, age appropriate book each month to children from birth until their fifth birthday. The program has grown into one of the most recognized early literacy initiatives in the world, mailing millions of books each month to children in participating communities.

In Ohio, the program has expanded statewide, allowing families in all 88 counties to enroll at no cost. Research has consistently shown that early exposure to books plays a critical role in childhood development, particularly during the first five years of life when the brain is developing rapidly. Access to books in the home has been linked to improved language skills, stronger reading ability, and increased school readiness.

Locally, programs like the Imagination Library rely on community partners to fund and administer the effort. Leadership Adams Inc. serves as one of those partners, working to ensure that children throughout the county can participate in the program.

Leadership Adams is a nonprofit organization dedicated to developing civic leadership and strengthening the community through education and service. The organization has been involved in a variety of initiatives designed to connect residents with resources and promote long term community growth. Its involvement in the Imagination Library reflects a continued focus on investing in the next generation.

The $5,000 grant from the AEP Ohio Foundation will help offset the cost of mailing books and maintaining the program locally, ensuring that children across Adams County can continue receiving books each month. For many families, the program provides one of the first opportunities for children to build a personal library at home.

At the same time, several of the grants address more immediate needs facing local residents.

The Manchester Community Care Center operates as a hub for assistance in the village of Manchester, Ohio, offering a food pantry along with access to clothing and other basic necessities. The center serves individuals and families who may be struggling due to financial hardship, job loss, or other challenges.

Similarly, Interfaith House and the Adams and Brown County Shelter for the Homeless provide essential services that support vulnerable populations across the region. Food assistance programs and warming shelters are often critical lifelines, particularly in rural communities where access to resources and transportation can be limited.

Food insecurity remains a persistent issue in Adams County and surrounding areas. Local organizations work year round to meet demand, often relying on donations, volunteers, and grant funding to maintain operations. Support from the AEP Ohio Foundation helps ensure that these groups can continue serving those in need.

Johnson said the impact of the grants is felt directly by the organizations and the people they serve.

“The $5,000 grants are used to fill the gaps for these local organizations. This is especially helpful to the Manchester Community Care Center and the Interfaith House and allows them to serve needy individuals and families and keep their pantries full stocked,” Johnson told The Defender. “As an AEP employee it has always impressed me that AEP Ohio does these grants with little to no fanfare despite the huge impact that they make in the local communities they support.”

While the grants support different initiatives, they share a common goal of strengthening the community. Early literacy programs like the Imagination Library help set children on a path toward academic success, while food assistance and shelter programs provide stability and support for households facing difficult circumstances.

Both efforts rely heavily on community support. The Imagination Library depends on local funding partners to sustain operations, while food pantries and shelters often operate through a combination of donations, grants, and volunteer efforts. Contributions from organizations like the AEP Ohio Foundation help ensure that these services remain available to those who need them.