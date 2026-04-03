Joe Albert Richmond, 77, of West Union, Ohio. Joe Al was born June 5, 1948 in Washington, D.C.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Frank Richmond and Bernice Anita (Sutton) Richmond.

Joe Al is survived by one daughter, Andrea Nicole Breslin and son-in-law, Liam Breslin, both of Johns Creek, Georgia; three grandchildren, Grace Anita Breslin, Libby Lou Breslin and Aengus Sutton Breslin, all of Johns Creek, Georgia; two brothers, Robert Richmond of Lake Wynoka, Ohio and Steve Richmond of Alameda, California; two aunts, Janie Kirker of West Union and Betsy Richmond of Lebanon; two nieces, Diane Knox of Singapore and Karen Benin of Redding, Connecticut; and two nephews, Eric Richmond of Columbus and Corey Richmond of West Union.

Joe Al was a 1966 graduate of West Union High School. His hobbies were painting and golfing.

Private Interment was Friday, April 3, 2026 at the West Union Cemetery.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated served the family.

Post condolences at www.LaffertyFuneralHome.com.