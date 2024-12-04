Press Release

The Southern Ohio Educational Service Center (SOESC) proudly unveils its 2024-2025 Business Advisory Council (BAC) plan, reinforcing its commitment to preparing students in Adams, Clinton, Fayette, and Highland Counties for future success in the workforce. Recognized once again as a 3-Star Business Advisory Council by the Ohio Department of Education & Workforce, SOESC’s BAC continues to bridge the gap between education and local business needs, ensuring a robust partnership between schools and industries.

The SOESC BAC is a collaborative effort involving local K-12 and post-secondary educators, regional businesses, community and economic development groups, and workforce development agencies. These partners assess workforce demands and essential employability skills to create a tailored, responsive educational system. This cooperation supports county-level Business Advisory Councils and workforce collaboratives in Adams, Clinton, Highland, and Fayette counties, promoting strong connections among schools, businesses, and communities. Through this collaboration, SOESC’s BAC aligns educational objectives with regional economic drivers and labor market demands, benefiting students, employers, and the broader community.

Key Goals for 2024-2025:

● Regional Focus: The SOESC BAC operates within JobsOhio regions, covering West Ohio (Clinton and Fayette Counties) and Southeast Ohio (Adams and Highland Counties).

● Work-Based Learning: BAC initiatives prioritize work-based learning experiences and career exploration activities, equipping students with the skills and knowledge needed for career success.

● Enduring Partnerships: By fostering ongoing collaboration between educators and business leaders, the BAC aims to create sustained relationships that bring real-world relevance into the classroom.

SOESC is honored to have received the 2024 3-Star Business-Education Leader Award for Excellent Business Advisory Councils. This accolade highlights the BAC’s effective strategies in transforming student learning and creating a pathway to future employment. In the accompanying photo, Stephen D. Dackin, Director of the Ohio Department of Education & Workforce, presents SOESC Superintendent Curt Bradshaw with the 2024 3-Star BAC banner to recognize these accomplishments.

For more information on Ohio’s Business Advisory Councils, visit the Ohio Department of Education’s website at https://bit.ly/ODEW2024BAC. To learn more about the SOESC’s BAC or to get involved, please contact info@soesc.org.