Press Release

Maysville Community and Technical College is now accepting applications for a redesigned Paramedic Program at the Maysville campus.

In 2023, MCTC was awarded a five-year $2.3 million Title III Strengthening Institutions grant from the US Department of Education to redesign existing and create new academic programs in high-demand technical fields.

Soon after receiving notification of the funding, efforts to redesign the traditional two-year Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Paramedic Certificate program began.

The program was transformed into a hybrid 15-month program and upgraded to offer an EMS-Paramedic associate in applied science degree (AAS) option.

The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education approved MCTC to offer the AAS degree in June 2024.

The first redesigned course, EMS 105, began in August with record enrollment. EMS 105 prepares students to sit for the National Registry EMT examination, which is required for Kentucky certification as an EMT. Students must be a registered EMT to begin the Paramedic courses.

The course, like the Paramedic courses, is offered in hybrid format, combining in-person and online instruction.

“By offering the course in a hybrid format, we were able to admit a cohort of students at both the Maysville campus and the Rowan campus and serve 18 students this fall,” said Jessica Kern, vice president of Enrollment and Student Services and Title III Co-Project Director.

MCTC purchased a state-of-the-art mobile ambulance simulator, allowing students to practice critical skills in a realistic environment.

Simulating the interior of an ambulance, students gain hands-on experience with patient care, procedures and communications to improve their readiness for emergencies.

Pending accreditation approvals, MCTC plans to admit a new Paramedic cohort each January and rotate the program to each of MCTC’s four campuses.

The EMS-Paramedic program is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs (CAAHEP) upon the recommendation of the Committee on Accreditation for EMS Programs (CAEMSP).

The Paramedic Certificate and AAS degree are Work Ready Kentucky Eligible programs, meaning qualifying students can complete the credential tuition-free.

Five years post completion, average 2020 salaries for paramedics with an AAS degree were reported as earning $58,240.

Paramedics who completed a certificate were reported to have made $33,114.

MCTC will start the Paramedic program at the Maysville campus in January 2025 with students anticipated to complete the program in March 2026. Hybrid Paramedic classes will be offered on a Tuesday/Thursday schedule.

Students interested in applying for the program should contact Valerie Mullins, a health sciences success coach at MCTC or Donnie Fryman, MCTC EMT and Paramedic faculty.

Mullins may be reached at (606) 301-6051. Fryman may be reached at (606) 301-6123.