By Teresa Carr

Adams County Senior Council

Administrative Assistant

A Common-Sense Guide to the Common Cold for Older Adults from the National Council on Aging. A “cold” refers to a mild infection of the nose and throat that produces a series of uncomfortable symptoms, such as a runny nose or congestion. Common cold causes in the elderly are viruses such as rhinovirus, coronavirus, or respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Most adults experience an average of 2 to 4 colds a year.

How to tell the flu from the common cold: When you get a stuffy nose or a tickle in your throat, the first thing you might wonder is whether you’re suffering from a common cold, the flu, or COVID-19. Here is a quick guide explaining the differences between the three.

Cold symptoms are usually milder than the flu or COVID-19 and tend to come on gradually. Key symptoms include: congestion; runny nose; sore throat; mild cough; and headache.

Flu symptoms usually have a more sudden onset. Some key signs of the flu are: persistent high fever and chills; muscle aches and/or headache; pronounced fatigue and weakness; and dry cough.

COVID-19 symptoms can overlap with many cold and flu symptoms—but this illness also has some distinctive signs. These include: loss of smell and/or taste; diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting; shortness of breath; and chest pain or heaviness.

While there are no medicines to “cure” a cold, there are things you can do to help reduce your symptoms and make yourself more comfortable. Try to get as much rest as possible to allow your body to heal. If you’re a smoker, make an effort to quit or at least cut back on smoking until your symptoms have eased.

Certain over-the-counter medications such as NSAIDs (e.g. ibuprofen, acetaminophen), decongestants, and antihistamines can provide short-term relief from your symptoms. However, it’s best to talk to your doctor first to find out what they recommend. Some natural, at-home cold remedies include: · Chicken soup, shown in one study to ease inflammation, improve rehydration, and even slow infection

· Tea with honey and lemon, which soothes throat pain

· Adding a cool-mist humidifier to your home, which can help reduce nasal inflammation

· Gargling with salt water, which can help loosen mucus and ease throat pain and nasal congestion

· Applying a vapor rub to your chest to help calm a cough

· Sleeping or resting with your head at a 45-degree angle, which helps prevent mucous from accumulating in your sinus cavities (an adjustable bed can elevate your head)

How can older adults prevent colds? Colds are very contagious. They spread through droplets of virus-containing fluid, such as the ones you produce when you sneeze or cough. Most important is washing your hands frequently using soap and water, for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer with a minimum of 60% alcohol. Other essential cold-prevention tips include:

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth, since this is an easy way for germs to spread. Wash your hands thoroughly after blowing your nose.

· Disinfect your environment regularly, especially countertops, doorknobs, and light switches.

· Keep your distance from or limit your contact with people who are ill.

· Avoid large crowds of people, especially indoors in poorly ventilated spaces.

· Ensure you’re getting enough protein in your diet, since lack of protein can hinder your immune system. Great protein sources include eggs, lean meats, legumes, and dairy products. · Make an effort to stay hydrated every day, since being well-hydrated helps us fight off germs and viruses. It’s also a good idea to incorporate regular exercise into your routine. Even moderate physical activity can help give your immune system a boost. Getting a cold is not 100% preventable. But by taking some basic precautions, you can increase your chances of staying healthy and happy all winter long.

Just A Thought: “Who, being loved, is poor?” ~Oscar Wilde