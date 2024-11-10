Press Release

The Southern State Community College Foundation has announced Rebeca Roblero-Solis and Alicia Wagner as the recipients of the Dylan Philip Wilson and Nathan Paeltz Memorial Scholarship for the 2024-2025 academic year.

A 2022 graduate of Georgetown High School, Roblero-Solis is pursuing an Associate of Applied Science degree in Nursing at Southern State. She plans to continue her education at a university to receive her BSN, and hopefully provide care through anesthesiology.

Alicia Wagner, a 2022 graduate of Eastern Brown High School, is enrolled in Southern State’s Practical Nursing program and plans to continue in the program to become a Registered Nurse.

The Dylan Phillip Wilson and Nathan Paeltz Memorial Scholarship was established in 2006 in memory of Dylan Philip Wilson, a 1993 graduate of Georgetown High School, and was modified in 2014 to include Nathan Paeltz, Dylan’s long-time childhood friend. This fund honors both of these young men and is designed to serve graduates from Eastern Brown, Ripley Union Lewis Huntington, and Georgetown High Schools with a minimum GPA of 3.0.

The scholarship criteria and selection are overseen by Dylan and Nathan’s close personal friend, Jon Linkous, long-time partner and Chair of the Southern State Community College Foundation. “It always brings great pleasure to the family and friends of both Dylan Wilson and Nathan Paeltz to continue to see individuals receiving scholarships from the fund that was created on their behalf to help keep both of their memories burning bright,” said Linkous. Dr. Nicole Roades, President of Southern State, added, “I am always humbled by the special care and attention extended in making the Dylan Philip Wilson and Nathan Paeltz scholarship award. It is so apparent that Jon has high regard for his late friends; as such, I always have the assurance that this scholarship selection is the best fit for honoring Dylan and Nathan’s memory. On behalf of Southern State and the Foundation, I warmly congratulate Rebeca and Alicia.”

To learn more about SSCC Foundation scholarship opportunities, please visit www.sscc.edu/financialaid/scholarships.shtml.

For more information on the stewardship role of the SSCC Foundation, please visit www.sscc.edu/about/foundation.shtml.