SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Ronnie Elam
SCHOOL:
Manchester High School
PARENTS:
Anita Emery
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Football, Basketball, Cross-Country, Baseball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Basketball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The way it brings everyone together and the connections you make
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Knowing it has to come to an end
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
When Drew Kennedy hit the buzzer beater to win the game
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Bruno Mars
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Paris
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Cars”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
The Flash
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Math
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Playing video games
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Mi Camino
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Someone tall
FUTURE PLANS:
To go to college