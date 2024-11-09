SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Ronnie Elam

SCHOOL:

Manchester High School

PARENTS:

Anita Emery

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Football, Basketball, Cross-Country, Baseball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Basketball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

The way it brings everyone together and the connections you make

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Knowing it has to come to an end

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

When Drew Kennedy hit the buzzer beater to win the game

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Bruno Mars

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Paris

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Cars”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

The Flash

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Playing video games

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Mi Camino

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Someone tall

FUTURE PLANS:

To go to college