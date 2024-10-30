By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

A very successful cross-country season for a trio of local teams came to a close last weekend in the Division III District Meet, hosted by Pickerington High School. Two girls teams, Manchester and West Union, plus the Manchester boys team got to compete against some of the best in the state of Ohio at the regional meet, unfortunately none being able to qualify for the state meet.

Following are the results for all the local runners who competed at the regional levels.

Manchester Boys- Division III, 149 runners

• Braylan Roberts (Sr.), 46th (17:32.51)

• Ryan Butcher-Raines (Jr.), 98th (18:39.73)

• Eli Crabtree (Jr.), 106th (18:51.90)

• Ryan Mack (Jr.), 109th (18:57.61)

• Kaden Hazelwood, 118th (19:14.37)

• Austin Jones (Jr.), 135th (20:20.26)

• Landon Doyle (Jr.), 138th (20:41.91)

West Union Girls- Division III, 123 runners

• Ella Shupert (Fr.), 28th (20:37.49)

• Lydia Armstrong (So.), 42nd (21:07.19)

• Stella Rhonemus (Fr.), 45th (21:10.05)

• Sadie Armstrong (Sr.), 57th (21:42.53)

• Emma Crawford (Jr.), 90th (23:25.61)

• Violet Randolph (So.), 94th (23:51.34)

• Raeghan Rothwell (Fr.), 99th (24:09.39)

Manchester Girls- Division III, 123 runners

• Leotie Carman (Fr.), 43rd (21:09.34)

• Madison Lejzerowicz (Sr.), 56th (21:41.66)

• Emma Hurst (Sr.), 74th (22:27.16)

• Gracie Barr (So.), 105th (24:29.83)

• Maddie Napier (So.), 113th (25:17.83)

• Gabrielle Arnett (Sr.), 123rd (29:40.78)