Ready – set - read

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Get ready to read—“Adventure Begins at Your Library!” The Summer Reading program at Adams County Public Library locations kicks off June 1 and runs through July 31. Folks of all ages who want to participate can sign up at their local library for a registration packet with fun surprises or visit adamscolibrary.org/srp and sign up on Beanstack.

Earn prizes! Each age group must read the qualifying page goal to receive an award by July 31. Prizes include coupons for ice cream, fair admissions and discounts, Ohio State Park camping discounts, sports and browsing bags and books.

Reaching one’s reading goal also makes participants eligible for the grand prize drawing, explained Julia McCane-Knox Adams County Library Assistant Director. Those prizes include family tickets to Family Traditions Animal Adventure, a 16-inch Giovanni’s pizza, and a Walmart gift card. The adult program will give away Kindle Fires and the Peebles branch will award a lucky reader with binoculars at their “Bird Watch in the Library” event on June 11 at 1 p.m.

Reading goals:

• Children ages 0-9: Read 300 pages.

• Teens 10-17: Read 600 pages.

• Adults 18+: Read 1,000 pages.

Nick Sloan, Adams County Library Director added that children attending the program each week at any location will be entered in a drawing for a large pizza at various pizza places in the county.

Sloan and Knox are excited about The Dragon Training Academy, a magnificent family event highlighting the summer reading program on July 17 and 18. Teaching participants about medieval times and how to defend themselves and tame dragons, inventor and time traveler Brock Barnabas demonstrates his skills using the latest scientific inventions and techniques with his animatronic dragon puppet. Attendees can bring their cameras and smart devices for incredible photo opportunities. Branch dates and times:

• Wednesday, July 17 – West Union Library at 11 a.m., Manchester Library at 2 p.m.

• Thursday, July 18 – Peebles Library at 11 a.m., North Adams Library at 2 p.m. (Reds tickets giveaway at this location)

The Adams County Library, in conjunction with the Children’s Hunger Alliance, is feeding minds and bodies this summer with the Summer Meals Program for children ages 18 and under, starting Monday, June 3, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. A child or family can come to the library every Monday during the summer school break and receive a week’s worth of meals.

There are many ways to add learning fun to summer break at the library. Check branch location schedules for educational partnership programs. The Edge of Appalachia explores wildlife through science and play. Imagination Lab is a mobile hands-on method for children to craft materials and create things to solve problems. 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten readies preschoolers for the love of reading and teaches them necessary reading skills. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio provides free books to children under 5. Every other Tuesday in June and July, Shawnee State University educators provide story time for preschoolers with books, rhymes, crafts, and activities.

Sloan reported that each library location has programmers who provide weekly story times. He explained, “There is a phenomenon referred to as the summer slide. Kids can lose some of the progress they’ve made all year long. We want to fill that gap and help keep their minds fresh and engaged.”

Visit your local library branch or www.adamscolibrary.org to discover all they offer.

Sloan concluded, “We’re really excited to see everyone and we’ll have a great time reading this summer.”