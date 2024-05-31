Submutted News

Thanks to a group of generous donors who created four endowment funds, the Adams County Community Foundation will award 35 scholarships to students attending college or trade school.

The C.E. Smith Family Scholarship Fund will award 16 scholarships:

Tanner Adkins from West Union High School will be a sophomore at Cincinnati State Technical and Community College pursuing a degree in Computer Science. This is Tanner’s second scholarship award from the C.E. Smith Family Scholarship Fund.

Jenna Rose Campbell of Manchester will be attending the Paramount Beauty Academy Cosmetology School in Portsmouth.

McKarlee Cooper of Peebles will attend Ohio State University to pursue a degree in Food Science and Technology.

Emma Griffin is a college sophomore in the Physical Therapy Assistant Program at the University of Cincinnati. Emma is from West Union High School. This is Emma’s second award from the C.E. Smith Family Scholarship Fund.

Matthew Griffis of West Union will major in Music Technology at Ohio University.

Hunter Grooms will pursue a degree in Exercise Science at Northern Kentucky University. Hunter is from North Adams High School.

Cody Hesler of North Adams plans to attend Shawnee State University and major in Education -Math.

Leila Hirsch is a college junior from West Union majoring in Radiology at Shawnee State University.

Elayna Kingsolver will major in Psychology at Shawnee State University. Elayna attended West Union High School.

Mitchell Ohnewehr of North Adams is a college sophomore at Alice Lloyd College majoring in Education-Math. This is Mitchell’s second award from the C.E. Smith Family Scholarship Fund.

David Raines will major in Business Agriculture at Ohio State University. David attended North Adams High School.

Madison Richey is a college senior at Miami University, Oxford, majoring in Business Marketing. Madison is from North Adams High School.

Caleb Rothwell will attend Ohio Christian University to major in Education-Math. Caleb is from North Adams High School.

Brandt Seaman will major in Chemical Engineering at Ohio University. Brandt is from West Union High School.

Gracelyn Spires of West Union will major in Education at Miami University, Oxford.

Kaitlyn Vogler is a sophomore at the University of Cincinnati majoring in Nutrition. Kaitlyn is from West Union High School. This is Kaitlyn’s second award from the C.E. Smith Family Scholarship Fund.

The C. E Smith Family Scholarship Fund was established in 2022 and has awarded 26 scholarships to Adams County citizens since inception. The fund awarded 10 scholarships last year and 16 scholarships for the 2024-2025 scholarship season.

The Charles Hugh McGovney Scholarship Fund was established by Sue McGovney in 2021 in memory of her husband Charles Hugh McGovney, who was a pharmacist at Blake Pharmacy in West Union. Sue was an Adams County school teacher for 35 years. The Charles Hugh McGovney Scholarship fund has awarded six scholarships, including two for this year:

Molly Purcell Carson of West Union is a senior at Morehead State University majoring in Education-Math. This is the third scholarship awarded to Molly from the Charles Hugh McGovney Scholarship Fund.

Alexander Shupert is pursuing a Pharmacy degree from the University of Cincinnati. Alexander is from North Adams High School. This is the second scholarship Alexander has received the Charles Hugh McGovney Scholarship Fund.

The Earl and Helen Johnson Scholarship Fund, established by Bill Johnson in memory of his parents, has awarded 15 scholarships since inception. Four students will receive scholarships this year:

Ethan Beekman of Peebles is a sophomore attending Hocking Technical College to become a Wildlife Officer.

Allie McCarty plans to attend Murray State University to pursue a degree in Horticulture. Allie is from West Union High School.

Brooklyn Miller of West Union will attend Shawnee State University and major in Education.

Tyler Reed is a college junior at Wright State University pursuing a degree in Environmental Science. Tyler attended North Adams High School.

The Adams County Scholarship Fund was established with a tax-free IRA charitable contribution by a couple who graduated from an Adams County High School. This fund was established in 2020 and is the first ACCF endowment fund. To date, 43 students have been awarded scholarships from this fund. Thirteen students will receive awards from the fund this year:

Chesnee Ayers of West Union plans to attend Morehead State University to pursue a degree in Sonography.

Haley Butcher of West Union is a college junior majoring in Business Marketing at Morehead State University. This is the fourth ACCF scholarship received by Haley.

Kirsten Campbell plans to attend Wright State University to pursue an RN (Registered Nurse) degree. Kirsten is from North Adams High School.

Gage Grooms of Peebles is a college sophomore who plans to major in Business Administration. Gage has not made a final decision on a school to attend.

Alyssa Mays is a junior attending Marrietta College pursuing a degree in Biology Pre-Med. Alyssa attended North Adams High School. This is the fourth ACCF scholarship received by Alyssa.

Darby Mills is a junior from Peebles majoring in Business Agriculture at Wilmington College. This is the second ACCF scholarship received by Darby.

Benjamin Rothwell will attend Marshall University and major in Sports Medicine. Benjamin is from West Union High School.

Alexa Rowe of West Union is a senior at Shawnee State University majoring in Occupational Therapy. Alexa has received three ACCF scholarships.

Skylar Stapleton is a sophomore attending Miami University, Oxford, pursuing a degree in Arts Management. Skylar attended North Adams High School and also received an ACCF scholarship last year.

Carter Vogler is a sophomore attending Owens Community College majoring in John Deere Technology. Carter is from North Adams High School and also received an ACCF scholarship last year.

Denton White graduated from Manchester High School and plans to attend Dayton Barber College.

Arbutus Wuest plans to attend Berea or Wilmington College and is undecided on a major.

Asher Young will major in Business Marketing at Shawnee State University. Asher graduated from North Adams High School.

“We are thrilled to present 35 scholarships to an outstanding group of young people from all across Adams County. The Adams County Community Foundation is celebrating its fifth year, and we have already awarded 91 scholarships!”, said Paul Worley, president of the Foundation.

Worley mentioned that 25 grants had also been presented to several Adams County nonprofit organizations thanks to donors giving back to their community through the “power of endowment funds” that give forever.

These scholarships were provided by the Adams County Community Foundation through many generous donors and will be administered by their partner, the Scioto Foundation. Anyone can donate directly to these funds or create an endowment fund to provide scholarships or to support a favorite charitable cause.

If you would like to support the future of Adams County, please visit the Adams County Community Foundation website at www.accfo.org, email at info@accfo.org or call (937) 544-8659 for more information.